Out and about: Party with the Pettys, see silent films, hit the art trail

The Heavy Pettys — from left, Valee Kyo, Chrisstine Gulrajani, Marnie Tyler, Sharon Brown, Robin McClymonds and Lydia Beth Leimbach — will be rocking Tom Petty tunes Friday at West Central Park in Olympia. Courtesy photo

No more ‘Waiting’

In the words of the late Tom Petty, “The waiting is the hardest part.” For those who’ve been waiting to rock out to live versions of Petty classics and deep cuts alike, the wait is over. The Heavy Pettys are back in action Friday, Sept. 24, in Olympia’s West Central Park. Bonus for fans of Stevie Nicks: “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” will be on the set list. The group’s lineup has changed, but its passion for Petty remains. The free show begins at 6:30 p.m. at the community-funded nonprofit park at 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, OIympia.

Silent films return

Remember the last silent film? No, we aren’t not talking about the rise of talkies in the early 1930s but rather about the interruption to live entertainment that happened in March 2020. The second-to-last public show at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts before the great shutdown was a screening of the silent “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” part of the center’s Silent Film Series with organist Dennis James. But this Sunday, Sept. 26, the series returns with “Silent Kings of Comedy,” a collection of 1921 classics starring Charlie Chaplin (“The Kid”), Buster Keaton (“The High Sign”) and Harold Lloyd (“Never Weaken”). The program begins at 2 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $20-$25.

Hit the trails

Those up for a road trip can explore both art and the rural roads of Lewis County at ARTrails’ annual studio tour, continuing through Sunday, Sept. 26. Work by all of the participating artists can be seen in a pop-up gallery in the Historic Centralia Train Depot, 210 Railroad Ave., Centralia. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Sept. 26. From there, visitors are invited to branch out, see more art and visit the artists in a dozen studios throughout the county. The studios are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26. For more information and a digital guide to this year’s tour, visit https://www.artrailsofsww.org.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore loves Tom Petty’s music — especially when a good cover version brings out previously unheard nuances. She talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.