Out and about: Visit landscapes in felt and on film, and hear a folk fave

Olympia artist Janice Arnold’s “Skin & Bones in the Multiverse,” an immersive show combining Arnold’s signature felt work with sculpture, video and photography, opens Monday, Oct. 4, at the South Puget Sound Community College’s Leonor R. Fuller Gallery. Photo courtesy of Janice Arnold

Felt forms

Janice Arnold’s handmade wool felt art has been shown in museums internationally and is in the Smithsonian’s permanent collection. This month, locals have a chance to immerse themselves in the Olympia artist’s work at “Skin & Bones in the Multiverse,” opening Monday, Oct. 4, at South Puget Sound Community College’s Leonor R. Fuller Gallery, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. The exhibition, open through Oct. 29, includes felted environments along with video, sculpture and photography. The opening reception is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and an artist talk is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Go ‘East’

At 87, veteran actor Tom Skerritt has earned both rave reviews and awards for “East of the Mountains,” an intense drama about a retired doctor with terminal cancer. Skerritt, who lives in Seattle, won an Emmy in 1993 for TV’s “Picket Fences,” and has been in films including “M*A*S*H” and “Top Gun,” but “East” is his first starring movie role. And Skerritt’s performance isn’t the only reason to see Seattle director SJ Chiro’s film, opening Friday, Oct. 1, at the Olympia Film Society’s Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. It’s also a showcase for the gorgeous landscapes of Eastern Washington, the location of Skerritt’s character’s boyhood home.

Traditions troubadour

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Acclaimed folk musician John McCutcheon’s yearly concerts were a tradition at Traditions Café in Olympia until the pandemic put a stop to his Northwest tours. The café — now called New Traditions — isn’t yet hosting in-person performances, but McCutcheon of Georgia is offering a livestream concert with songs, stories and Northwest performers at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Tickets are $5-$50 on a sliding scale and include access to on-demand replays for 48 hours.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.