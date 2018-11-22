Looking for something to do over the holidays? There’s plenty to see and hear in Thurston County

There’s no place like shows for the holidays.
That’s true for audiences, who can choose from musical and theatrical performances, from quirky (seasonal tunes played by a group of dedicated ukulele devotees) to classic (a couple of takeoffs on Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol.”)
It’s also true for the performing groups themselves, who enjoy large audiences at this time of year. (“The Nutcracker” is a biggie for ballet companies everywhere.)
After all, it’s a tradition to see some of these shows, and plenty of people start their own traditions, too — seeing, for example, Harlequin Productions’ annual musical revues. (This year’s offering, “The 1940s Radio Hour,” was Harlequin’s first holiday show and the inspiration for the company’s spunky “Stardust” series.)
To help make your days cheery and bright, the Olympian has compiled a list of some of the multitudinous possibilities happening locally.
The 1940s Radio Hour presented by Harlequin Productions: 8 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 5-8, 13-15, 19-22 and 27-29; 2 p.m. Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 24 and 30; 3 p.m. Dec. 15, 22 and 29; and 7 p.m. Dec. 31, State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $49, $45 for seniors and military, $25 for students and youth; for the Dec. 2 performance, pay what you can. 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol presented by Olympia Family Theater: 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, 7, 14 and 21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23, Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $13-$20. 360-570-1638, olyft.org
Winter Roses presented by the South Puget Sound Community College Chorus and Chamber Choir: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, The Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $7 and $12; children under 5 admitted free. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org.
Scrooge the Musical presented by The Evergreen Playhouse: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 6-8 and 13-15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and 16, The Evergreen Playhouse, 228 W. Center St. Centralia. $12 and $15; for the Dec. 6 and 13 performances, pay what you can. 360-736-8628, theevergreenplayhouse.com.
Yuletide presented by Masterworks Choral Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $22 with discounts for seniors, students, youth and military. washingtoncenter.org, 360-753-8586.
Old, New and Seasonal Favorites presented by the South Puget Sound College Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, The Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. $7 and $12; children under 5 admitted free. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org.
A Christmas Story presented by Olympia Little Theatre: 7:25 Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15 and 20-22 and 1:55 p.m. Dec. 9, 16 and 23, Olympia Little Theatre, 1925 Miller Ave NE, Olympia. $9-$15. 360-786-9484, olympialittletheater.org
Christmas With the Chorus presented by the Capital City Chorus: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. cccolympia.org 9, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. Free, with donations accepted.
The Nutcracker presented by Ballet Northwest: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $14-$35. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
The Nutcracker presented by Studio West Dance Theatre: 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15, 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and 1 p.m. Dec. 16, The Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Rd. SW, Olympia. $8.50-$26. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Holiday concert with Olympia Musical Theatre Singers and Kids in Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 9, Westminster Presbyterian Church. 1925 Boulevard Road SE, Olympia. Free, with donations accepted. 360-481-4414, olympiamusicaltheatre.org.
Aloha Christmas presented by Olympia Aloha Ukulele Pu’ukani: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St. SW, Tumwater. 360-943-7790, trl.org
The Nutty-Cracker presented by Studio West Dance Theatre: 7 p.m. Dec. 13, The Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Rd. SW, Olympia. $17-$26. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Son of a Nutcracker presented by South Sound Dance: 4 p.m. Dec. 16, Olympia High School Performing Arts Center, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia. $10 and $12. southsounddance.com
Community Messiah Sing-Along: 7 p.m. Dec. 17, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Free. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org.
A Christmas Story presented by Broadway Olympia: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22 and 1 p.m. Dec. 22-24, Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia.. $22 and $25. 360-754-6670, olyfilm.org
Tingstad & Rumbel: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22, New Traditions Fair Trade Café, 300 Fifth Avenue SW, Olympia. $20 and $25. 360-705-2819, traditionsfairtrade.com.
