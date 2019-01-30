‘No men, no boats really’ in Olympia Little Theater’s play ‘Men on Boats’

The women of Olympia Little Theater’s “Men on Boats.” Back row, left to right: Kendra Malm as “Walter Henry (Old Shady) Powell”, Andrea Weston-Smart as “Oramel (O.G.) Howland”, Susana Bailén Acevedo as “Seneca Howland”, Jesse Morrow as “John Wesley Powell”, Shannon Agostinelli as “William Dunn”, Heather R. Christopher as “John Colton Sumner.” Front row, left to right: Mariah Smith as “George Young Bradley”, Amy Shephard as “William Robert Hawkins”, Edith Campbell as “Andrew Hall.” Hannah Eklund Courtesy of Olympia Little Theater