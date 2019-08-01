Single tickets for 2019-2020 Washington Center season now on sale

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympian. Olympian file photo

Single tickets for all shows in the 2019-20 Washington Center for the Performing Arts season are now on sale.

The Washington Center is entering its 34th season, which will feature Tony and Grammy winners, Naked Magicians, dance, stunt dogs, jazz and comedy. Among the acts are The Temptations, Mavis Staples and Taj Mahal.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Box Office at 512 Washington St. SE; by phone at 360-753-8586; or online at www.washingtoncenter.org.

Box office hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and two hours before any ticketed event.

