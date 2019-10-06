Arts, crafts and more: It’s bazaar season 2019 in South Sound

Hand-knit and crocheted items abound at local bazaars. Olympian file photo

Here is The Olympian’s annual listing of fall and holiday nonprofit bazaars. Happy shopping!

OCTOBER

A Sale For All Seasons

10 am to 5 pm Oct. 11, 10 am to 4 pm Oct. 12

Lord Mansion Coach House, 211 21st Ave. SW, Olympia

Contact: jdabwake@aol.com or 360-491-0176

Beautifully handcrafted items for all occasions and holidays. Fall and Christmas decor, hand painted gifts, paper crafts, watercolor art, floral decor, crocheted scarves and hats, collages, baby blankets, pumpkins, jewelry, pens, fudge, candles, and more. Free admission and some free parking. Please bring a can of food for the Thurston County Food Bank.

Washington Stars Quilt Guild Quilt Show 2019

9:30 am to 5 pm Oct. 11-12

Washington Land Yacht Harbor, 9101 Steilacoom Road SE, Olympia

Contact: 303-909-3482, eanderson412@gmail.com

Handmade quilts for sale, raffle, boutique including patterns and books, and handmade items. Quilting industry vendors with fabric, machines, sewing tools, and quilting-related items for sale.

2019 Mason Benson Center Holiday Craft & Food Bazaar

9 am to 3 pm Oct. 12

Mason Benson Center, 5971 E. Mason Lake Drive West, Grapeview

Contact: paddylhamilton@gmail.com, 360-427-4541

Variety of handcrafted goods including soaps; organic skincare products; beautifully crafted wood items; precious stone jewelry; knit, crocheted, and sewn items; homemade fudge, jams, jellies and preserves. Serving homemade scones from 9 to 11 am. Homemade lunches for $5 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Fall Into The Holidays Bazaar

9 am to 3 pm Oct. 12

Praise Covenant Church, 3501 S. Orchard St, Tacoma

Contact: l.donnenwirth@comcast.net

57 vendors, local artisans, food, pastries, wood crafting, jewelry, candles, raffle, holiday gifts, rock art. Free admission.

Mt. Olive Annual Holiday Bazaar

10 am to 4 pm Oct. 25, 9 am to 3 pm Oct. 26

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 206 E. Wyandotte Ave., Shelton

Contact: 360-789-8383, Jdmcmann@msn.com

Gifts, crafts, baked goods. Lunch served 11 am to 3 pm each day.

Donnie J. O’Neill Guild Salad Bar Luncheon & Holiday Bazaar

11 am to 2 pm Oct. 25

St. Edward Catholic Church. 601 West C St., Shelton

Contact: 360-229-1442

Join us for a variety of local vendors and a delicious salad bar luncheon. All proceeds benefit Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

Arts & Crafts Bazaar

10 am to 3 pm Oct. 26

Lake Limerick Inn, 790 E. St Andrews Dr., Shelton

Contact: 360-868-2307

Foods (fudge/preserves), mosaics, wood crafts (including birdhouses), paper crafts, sewn goods (quilts/Seahawks), knit & crochet goods, jewelry, painted and etched glass. Bake sale, turkey soup, chili dogs, and raffles benefiting the Mason County Homeless Shelter.

Carlyon Beach Annual Craft and Bake Sale

9 am to 3 pm Oct. 26

Carlyon Beach Clubhouse, 2719 Island Drive NW, Olympia

Contact: dragonfly@jonav.net

The event will include handmade soaps, wood crafts, papercraft, photography cards and prints, Christmas décor and ornaments, one of a kind bags, handmade jewelry, hand painted glass ware, doll clothes, birdhouses and more. The monies raised from the bake sale benefits the community and is sponsored by the Events Group.

Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue Christmas Bazaar/Open House

10 am to 3 pm Oct. 26

Big Blue Educational Barn, 4225 Old Military Road SE, Tenino

Contact: jg.crosscreek@gmail.com

Local vendors including Detrick’s Farms jams, jellies, pickles, salsa and honey; Karmakee Farms goat milk soap and products, homemade pottery; Tahoma Vista Fiber Mill alpaca Items, yarn, socks, hats, rugs and more. Meet the animals and help support Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue.

Scott Lake HERS Club Holiday Bazaar

10 am to 3 pm Oct. 26

Scott Lake Community Center, 2631 114th Way SW, Olympia

Contact: Pamcrock111@aol.com

Craft items from members of the community.

Bonita Berndson looks over the felt animal ornaments on display at the Thurston County Holiday Bazaar at the Thurston County Fairgrounds in Lacey in 2012. Tony Overman Olympian file photo

NOVEMBER

“Homemade For The Holidays” Bazaar

4 to 6 pm Nov 1, 9 am to 4 pm Nov. 2

Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey

jdabwake@aol.com or 360-491-0176

28th annual bazaar. Three buildings filled with hand-crafted items from 75 vendors. Free admission and parking. Lacey Presbyterian Church bake sale plus Madeline’s Bavarian Wurst. Please bring a can of food for Thurston County Food Bank.

St. Edward Church Two-Day Bazaar

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 1 and 2

St. Edward Church, 601 West C St., Shelton

Contact: jeans@hctc.com

Holiday items, baked goods, jewelry and glassware, collectibles, dolls, crafts, linens, house plants, gift basket raffle.

Homemade, Handmade & Made with Love

10 am to 4 pm Nov. 2

Faith Community Center, 7075 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey

Contact: churchoffice@faithcampus.org

Over 50 vendors featuring unique homemade products. Pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Raffle and concessions will benefit Faith Lutheran Middle School students’ annual trip to Portland for an academic tournament.

LWML Annual Mission Fair

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 2

Trinity Lutheran Church. 2020 Franklin St. SE Olympia

Contact: 360-561-4510, plan4sunshine@gmail.com

Hand-crafted items, quilts, baby items, home decor, garden, holiday items and Grandma’s Attic. All proceeds are donated to various missions.

Fall Into the Holidays Bazaar II

10 am to 5 pm Nov. 2

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 206 Third Ave. SE, Yelm

Contact: KATPETERSON55@GMAIL.COM

Handmade crafts, jewelry, home decor, direct sale vendors.

St. Timothy Episcopal Church Craft & Nut Sale

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 2

St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 1826 SW Snively Ave., Chehalis

Contact: JLL190@yahoo.com

Fresh nuts, woodcrafts, handknits, toys, Christmas ornaments, home decor, spa products, jewelry.

Eagle’s Landing Holiday Craft Bazaar

9:30 am to 3 pm Nov. 2

Eagle’s Landing Clubhouse, 2257 E. Eagle Lane SW, Tumwater

Contact: Leo Schutter at 208-859-1518

Handmade items including potholders, gift bags, kimono jackets, cup cozies, ornaments, tiles, mugs, bookmarks, tote bags, tooled leather items, and more.

Holiday on Main Street Bazaar

9 am to 2 pm Nov. 2

Faith Lutheran Church, 1212 Connection St, Shelton

Contact: 360-426-8611

Scandinavian traditional baked goods Hardanger and Lefse. Select special gifts in the individual specialty shops along Main Street.

Artisan Market at The Marie B&B

11:30 am to 3:30 pm Nov. 2

The Marie Bed and Breakfast, 123 Cushing St. NW, Olympia

Contact: Jacci@mariebnb.com

Small local artists’ market featuring jewelry, ceramics, clothing, paintings and more.

Gull Harbor Art and Craft Show

10 am to 4 pm Nov. 2 and 3

North Olympia Fire Hall, 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia

Contact: info@wildartwatercolors.com

Unique locally handcrafted fine arts and crafts including watercolor, clay art, jewelry, fiber, wood and photography along with cupcake contest and baked goods for sale to benefit SafePlace.

Lake Lawrence Lodge Holiday Bazaar

9:30 am to 5:30 pm Nov. 8 and 9

Lake Lawrence Community Club, 15735 Topaz Dr SE, Yelm

Contact: ops_mgr@comcast.net

American-made crafts, door prizes, snack bar

Busy Doves Holiday Boutique

9 am to 4 pm Nov. 8 and 9

Peace Lutheran Bretheren Church, 2242 Friendly Grove Road, Olympia

Contact: jerrytilson1748@comcast.net\u0009

Antiques, fresh baked goods, popular doll cloths, linens, quilt raffle, craft items and more.

Olympia Weavers Guild Annual Show and Sale

3 to 7 pm Nov. 8; 10 am to 6 pm Nov. 9; 10 am - 4 pm Nov. 10

Fire Station, 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia

Contact: lynnh48@comcast.net

Annual show and sale features handwoven wearable art and accessories, household goods, baby items, and other handcrafted treasures. Support local artisans, fiber arts education, and community by shopping with us.

6th Annual Holiday Bazaar at Affinity at Olympia

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 9

Affinity at Olympia, 4701 Seventh Ave. SW, Olympia

Contact: 253-217-2513

Holiday crafts and gifts, artwork, handmade gifts, baked goods, and other fun items.

Holiday Bazaar at The Woman’s Club of Olympia

9 am to 4 pm Nov. 9

Abigail Stuart House/Olympia Woman’s Club, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia

Contact: sandragroves10@gmail.com

Bake Sale, White Elephant, jewelry, crafts, rugs, Christmas décor, gifts, local vendors. $1 per ticket raffle of hand-made afghan. Lots of good old-fashioned fun.

Boardwalk A & B Annual Holiday Bazaar

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 9

Boardwalk B, 510 Capitol Way N, Olympia

Contact: narhud11@gmail.com

Jewelry, cards, T-shirts/Seahawks, wood art, tea tray table, ornaments, mittens, miscellaneous gift items.

South Bay Elementary Holiday Bazaar

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 9

South Bay Elementary, 3845 Sleater-Kinney Road NE, Olympia

Contact: dmiller@nthurston.k12.wa.us

Mostly handcrafted items including metal work, jewelry, decorative stone creations, knitted items, soap and bath bombs, honey, woodwork, bead work, pens and more. Door prizes, food truck, and free admission and parking.

St. Ann’s Church Holiday Bazaar

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9

7025 S. Park Ave., Tacoma

Contact: Margaret Farnsworth at housesandhearts@hotmail.com

Beautiful handmade items, angels, crafts, blankets, crocheted and knitted fingerless winter gloves, mittens, winter scarves and hats, handmade jewelry, and more. Lunch items are also available for purchase. Free admission and parking.

Fall Into Christmas Bazaar

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 9

Tumwater United Methodist Church, 1401 Lake Park Drive SW, Tumwater

Contact: 360-753-8804

Handcrafted and holiday gift items, holiday baked goods, homemade candies, jams/jellies, pickles, cranberry mustard, gift baskets, jewelry, Mary Kay, stocking stuffers, items for children, kitchen items, pet items, raffle items and more. No outside vendors.

Blazer Bazaar

9 am to 4 pm Nov. 9

Timberline High School, 6120 Mullen Road SE, Lacey

Contact: Craftiemommy@msn.com

Hosted by the Timberline High School Band. Free entry and ticket for door prizes from over 60 contributors. Local handcrafted and direct sales vendors. Needle work, woodworking, metal fabrication, jewelry, skin care, beauty, cookware, clothing, scented goods, food and more.

Christian Women Connection annual holiday bazaar

10 am to 6 pm Nov. 9, 9 am to 4 pm Nov. 10

Spring Road Chapel First Church of God, 1113 E. Shelton Springs Road, Shelton

Contact: Mary Ann, 360-491-5014

Aprons, handmade quilts, hobo bags, potholders, Christmas crafts. Also, homemade fudge, cookies, pies and breads. Santa will come on from 10 am to 2 pm Nov. 10. Children of all ages welcome. Proceeds go to Christian Women Connection projects for missions.

VFW 318 Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar

9 am to 5 pm Nov. 15, 9 am to 4 pm Nov. 16

VFW 318 Auxiliary, 2602 Martin Way E, Olympia

Contact: sherdotson@aol.com

Join us for interesting and unique items/gifts. Most created by our local crafters. Baked goods and lunch will be available. Also a raffle will be held. All proceeds support programs for local veterans and their families.

Hand-sewn items are offered at most local bazaars. Lee Giles III Olympian file photo

Swede Hall Bazaar

9 am to 5 pm Nov. 22, 9 am to 4 pm Nov. 23

Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW, Rochester

Contact: missymay7@yahoo.com

Handmade cards, crochet items, wood toys and signs, jewelry, bird houses, live wreaths, soaps and lotions, baked goods, honey, scroll saw art, Raggedy Ann & Andy dolls. Some direct sales such as leather goods, sports knives, jewelry, and candle melts. Free parking and admission. No extra vendor space is available.

Nisqually Valley Moose Lodge Holiday Bazaar

10 am to 5 pm Nov. 22, 10 am to 4 pm Nov. 23

Nisqually Valley Moose Lodge,1117 Yelm Ave, Yelm

Contact: seabreezecin@gmail.com

Vendors with many different items.

Holiday Market at Panorama

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 22-23

Panorama Auditorium, 1670 Circle Loop SE, Lacey

Contact: sharonmcginley@hotmail.com

Handcrafted items made by Panorama residents, including jewelry, wood work, quilts, knit goods, metal shop items, pottery, Christmas decorations and art of all kinds. Raffle items including gift baskets and quilts. Cookies and coffee available for purchase with donation. Information: 360-438-5449.

Friendly Village Holiday Bazaar

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 22 and 23

Friendly Village Clubhouse, 1111 Archwood Drive SW, Olympia

Contact: Carmie Finigan, 208-599-4378

Homemade crafts and food items. Items range from wood carvings, candles, jewelry, hair items, Christmas decorations and ornaments, handbags, kitchen towels, pot holders, original paintings, cards and more. Proceeds of sales go to the individual seller, with a portion to support the Friendly Village Lantern.

Olympia High School Bearzaar

9 am to 4 pm Nov. 23

Olympia High School, 1302 North St., Olympia

Contact: remax@kathythompson.net

About 170 vendors. Always the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Free.

St. John’s Episcopal Olde English Christmas Faire

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 23

Capitol Way and 19th Avenue SE, Olympia

Contact: mknotts42@yahoo.com

A friendly, festive, fun bazaar. Homemade gifts offered from a variety of vendors. Look for baked delicacies, chocolate, pet treats, unique crafts and artwork, woodworking, raffles, used books and music, plus fresh greens. Enjoy hearty pub food and seasonal music.

Holiday Market & Bazaar

9 am to 3 pm Nov. 23

First United Methodist Church of Olympia, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia

Contact: Peggy Rule, fumco@fumcoly.org

Fresh Noble wreaths and swags with hand-tied bows, fresh greens, hand-crafted wooden items, gift baskets, knitted, crocheted and quilted items, Christmas decor, unique jewelry, fresh nuts. Homemade cookies, candy, bakery items sold by the pound. Enjoy coffee, tea, sweets at the Snack Bar. Proceeds benefits social service organizations and missions.

Rochester Middle School Boosters Holiday Bazaar

9 am to 3 pm Nov 23

Rochester Middle School, 9937 Highway 12 SW, Rochester

Contact: 360-273-5958

Over 40 booths. Local artisan indoor and outdoor gifts, crafts, and home decor in a festive community atmosphere. Homemade food items as well. RMS serves a free pre-Thanksgiving meal from noon to 2 pm.

St. Andrews United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar

10 am to 4 pm Nov. 23, 12:30 to 4 pm Nov. 24

St. Andrews UMC, 540 School St. SE, Lacey

Contact: Jan Green, 360-943-9290

Art, crafts, quilts, pottery, baskets, jewelry, baked goods, candies, jams, Christmas decor, and gently used goods. We suggest you bring a bag and a donation for the food bank.

41st Annual Country Christmas Bazaar

9 am to 5 pm Nov. 23, 10 am to 3 pm Nov. 24

Pavilion & Dog Building, Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds, 32 Elma McCleary Road, Elma

Contact: 360-482-2717 or karenselmaccb@gmail.com

More than 240 booths of all handcrafted items, including rustic, vintage, reclaimed and holiday decor; jewelry; pottery; baked goods; gourmet foods; crochet; fleece; furniture; clothing; metal works; candles; baby items; bath and body products and more. Free admission and parking. Lunch available.

St. Benedict’s Church arts and crafts show and sale

10 am to 4 pm Nov. 23: 9 am to noon Nov. 24

St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 910 Bowker St. SE, Lacey

Contact: vicar@sbechurch.org

A wide variety of homemade crafts and art made by church members.

Lincoln Winter Market

11 am to 4 pm Nov. 30

Lincoln Options Elementary School gym and cafeteria, 213 21st Ave. SE, Olympia

Contact: lincolnwintermarket@gmail.com

This is the ninth year of hosting the Winter Market at Lincoln Options Elementary School. Carefully selected artists and craftspeople display their local handmade wares at one of Olympia’s best venues. We feature about 65 vendors, hot food, and an inspiring kids-only market. All proceeds support the teachers, students, music and arts programs, and Spanish instruction at the school.

Nathanyel Fennell (facing) and friend Alyssha Neely look over wooden cut-outs during the 2014 Holiday Bazaar at the Thurston County Fairgrounds in Lacey. Tony Overman Olympian file photo

DECEMBER

The Huntington Holiday Craft and Gift Sale

10 am to 4 pm Dec. 4-7

The Huntington Apartments Clubhouse, 913 Lilly Road NE, Olympia

Contact: 360-493-0052

Knitted and crocheted items, magnets, bookmarks, wreaths, ornaments and more.

Feline Friends Holiday Bazaar

9 am to 3 pm Dec. 7

Griffin Fire Department, 3707 Steamboat Island Loop NW, Olympia

Contact: dianejacob@yahoo.com or 360-866-1909

Many handmade arts and crafts will be for sale including beautiful jewelry, cat and dog beds/toys, Christmas wreaths and decorations, house plants, mason bee houses, a variety of garden art, and a White Elephant table. Vendor space is available. The Feline Friends house will be open nearby for cat adoptions. www.feline-friends.net

New Community Church of Union Annual Christmas Bazaar

10 am to 3 pm Dec. 7

New Community Church of Union, 951 E Dalby Road, Union

Contact: nccu@thenccu.org, 360-898-7855

Fudge, quilts, jewelry, artwork, woodcarvings, denim bags made from recycled items, painted rocks, and other miscellaneous items. Plus a soup bar for food.

Hawks Holiday Happening Gift & Craft Fair

9 am to 4 pm Dec. 7

River Ridge High School (in 4 buildings), 350 River Ridge Drive SE (off Martin Way)

Contact: housesandhearts@hotmail.com

Candles, bath soaps, wreaths, Christmas gifts, pottery, breads, stained glass, toys, fine wood, metal art, blankets, scarves, table runners, rocks, quilting, chocolate spoons, flowers, breads, art, crafts and more. 165+ vendors. Largest show in Thurston County. Free admission. Funds raised support the high school band.

Santa’s Shop

10 am to 2 pm Dec. 7

Panorama Benevolent Fund, 4011 14th Ave. SE, Lacey

Contact: 360-438-5513

All things Christmas gently used from wreaths to trees, ornaments and lights, angels to snowmen.

Ceramic Open House & Holiday Sale

10 am to 6 pm Dec. 12; 10 am to 6 pm Dec. 13; 10 am to 2 pm Dec. 14

The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Room 207

Contact: vgemmell@ci.olympia.wa.us 360-753-8063

Check out our ceramics studio at The Olympia Center and learn about class opportunities from our instructors through Olympia Parks, Arts & Recreation. Purchase beautiful and affordable pottery made by our students and instructors for holiday gifts. There will be new items on sale each day.

Longhouse Holiday Native Art Fair

11 am to 6 pm Dec. 13 and 14

Longhouse Education and Cultural Center, The Evergreen State College Longhouse

Contact: Longhouse@evergreen.edu, 360-867-6413

Over 50 Native American artists selling original art work in a variety of media in all price ranges. Carving, weaving, prints, paintings, jewelry and more. Native foods. Artists in Longhouse, Fiber Studio and Carving Studio.

Komachin Middle School PTA Holiday Bazaar

10 am to 4 pm, Dec. 14

Komachin Middle School, 3650 College St SE, Lacey

Contact: dljones88@comcast.net, 360-790-5179

We will have nearly 100 vendors in both the gym and main building offering handmade, homemade and commercial items. Wood and metal decor, greeting cards, jewelry, plaques, wall hangings, wreaths, photographs, stuffed animals, quilted items and bling. Also have food products, jams, jellies, honey, breads, cookies, etc.

17th Annual Duck the Malls Arts and Crafts Sale

11 am to 4 pm Dec. 14

Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave NE, Olympia

audrey@olympiafilmsociety.org

Local craft fair taking place inside the historic Capitol Theater in downtown Olympia. This event was created to support local and independent artists in the South Sound and vendor fees and homemade bake sale proceeds support the Olympia Film Society.

Turn of the Tides

11 am to 4 pm Dec. 14

Puget Sound Estuarium, 309 State Ave. NE, Olympia

Contact: Elisa@SSEAcenter.org

Hand crafted art such as paintings, drawings, and wood works.