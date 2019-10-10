South Sound celebrates Halloween all month with frightful and family-friendly fun

SHARE COPY LINK

Don’t be afraid, but the Halloween season — that time of costumes, candy and creepiness — is already well underway.

When it comes to haunted holiday spirit, Bucoda is hard to beat. The tiny town near Tenino goes so far as to change its name to Boo-Coda in October, and its Spook-Tacular runs all month long. You can trick-or-treat every day, watch the Hearse Procession, do the Monster Mash and dance to “Thriller.”

There are plenty of spooky celebrations happening elsewhere, too. Check out Centralia’s Ghost Walk on Saturday. Led by ghost hunter Ross Allison, the walk will include sites reported to be haunted. On Oct. 25, the Washington State Archives will host tours that promise to bring some dead Washingtonians back to life for the evening.

For the younger or more timid, try trick-or-treating in downtown Olympia, partying at the Hands On Children’s Museum, which is focusing its popular Boo Bash on Monsters of the Sea; or visiting Avanti Haunted School, which allows attendees to choose their scare level.

You have the rest of the month to fill your trick-or-treat bag and satisfy your hunger for hauntings.

Haunted happenings

Boo-Coda Spook-Tacular through Oct. 31, Bucoda: Events include trick-or-treat (6:30-7:30 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, Joe’s Place, 118 S. Main St.), Hearse Procession and Viewing (11:30 a.m. Oct. 12), Family Fun and Fright Day (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19), Monster Mash Dance for kids and teens (6-9 p.m. Oct. 19, Bucoda Community Center Ballroom, 101B E. Seventh St.), Family-Friendly Haunted House (6-9 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, Bucoda Community Center, 202 S. Main Street) and the Thrill the World Dance, Bucoda’s attempt to set a world record for the number of people dancing to “Thriller” (noon-3:30 p.m. Oct. 26). Most events are free; $5 for the haunted house. 360-278-3525, boo-coda.com

Scary Nights Haunted House: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 and 7-10 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 and Nov. 1, 403 N. Nenant St., Bucoda. $12-$20. Recommended for ages 10 and older. 425-327-9400, scary-nights.com

Ghost Walk and Dark Market: Oct. 12, with walks beginning every hour from noon to 9 p.m. and the market open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Historic Train Depot, 210 Railroad Ave., Centralia. $20 for walks; free for market. The walks are open only to ages 12 and older. brownpapertickets.com/event/4308540

Avanti Haunted School: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 24-26, Knox Building, Avanti High School, 1113 Legion Way SE, Olympia. $7. Participants will select the scare level. jhanby@osd.wednet.edu, avanti.osd.wednet.edu

Haunted Corn Maze & Zombie Paintball: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2, Rutledge Corn Maze, 302 93rd Ave. SE, Olympia. $21 for maze and paintball, $38 for both. The maze is recommended for ages 10 and up and paintball for ages 5 and up. 360-357-3700, rutledgecornmaze.com

Yell Manor Theater and Escape Rooms: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26 and 3-5:30 p.m . Oct. 20 and 27, The Triad Arts Theater, 102 E Yelm Ave., Yelm. $5 for the show, $5 for each of the two escape rooms. 360-458-3140, thetriadartstheater.com

Haunted Halloween tours: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25, with tours beginning every half hour, Washington State Archives, 1129 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Free, with registration required. https://bit.ly/35f3HbV

Boo Bash: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27, Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Free-$12.95, including full museum admission. 360-956-0818, hocm.org

Harvest Halloween trick-or-treat and costume contest: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 with costume contest at noon, Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way S., Olympia. Free to trick-or-treat, $5 donation suggested for costume contest, open to families and children 12 and younger. 360-352-9096, olympiafarmersmarket.com

Pumpkin Train: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 27, Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum, 1101 Sylvenus St., Chehalis. $15; free rides for children 2 and younger. 360-748-9593, steamtrainride.com

Green Lady Halloween party: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 26, Green Lady, 3044 Pacific Ave. SE, Suite A, Olympia. Free with donation to Homeless Backpacks; see list of items needed at homelessbackpacks.org/get-involved/what-we-need/. 360-339-6096, greenladyhalloween.eventbrite.com

All Freakin’ Night horror movie marathon: 10 p.m. Oct. 26 (doors open at 9), Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. $15-$20. 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org

Wicked Kitties trick-or-treat and treasure hunt: 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31, throughout downtown Olympia. Look for the orange and black balloons at participating locations. Free. 360-357-3362, thurstonchamber.com

Halloween Spooktacular trick-or-treat and costume contest: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31, throughout downtown Shelton. Contest at 4:30 at John L. Scott, 306 W. Railroad Ave., Shelton. Free. 360-426-2021 , sheltonchamber.org

Halloween dance party: 9 p.m. Oct. 31, Last Word Books, 111 Cherry St. NE, Olympia. $10 with a costume, $13 without. 360-786-9673.