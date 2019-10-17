Fun events and things to do this week in Thurston County

Celebrate fall and old-time, folk and string band music at Saturday’s Steamboat Jamboree Harvest Party. The party, a fundraiser for and warmup to the 2020 Steamboat Jamboree, will feature six hours of music by Olympia faves The Pine Hearts, Palmer T. Lee, The Oly Mountain Boys and The Sassafras Sisters, plus Portland’s Left Coast Country. Courtesy

10/18-20

For those ready for takeoff

There’s something different happening this weekend at the Olympic Flight Museum: theater. “The Originals,” by Tamara Keeton and Katherine Kelly of Olympia, tells the true story of the first women to fly for the U.S. military during World War II. The pioneering pilots — several of whom were friends of Keeton’s — paved the way for more female flyers. Performances will happen at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m.Sunday at the museum, 7637 Old Hwy. 99 SE, Tumwater. Tickets are $25, with proceeds benefiting the museum. Find out more at facebook.com/OlyFlightMuseum/.

10/19

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

For old-time friends

Celebrate fall and old-time, folk and string band music at Saturday’s Steamboat Jamboree Harvest Party. The party, a fundraiser for and warmup to the 2020 Steamboat Jamboree, will feature six hours of music by Olympia faves The Pine Hearts, Palmer T. Lee, The Oly Mountain Boys and The Sassafras Sisters, plus Portland’s Left Coast Country. Join in the jamming, and find out more about next year’s jamboree, beginning at 6 p.m. at Prosperity Grange, 3701 Steamboat Island Rd NW, Olympia. It’s open to all ages, and tickets are $10-$20 on a sliding scale at the door. Get details at facebook.com/ThePineHearts.

10/19

For those who can’t choose between story and song

The Go Janes sounds a bit like a sporty yet cute women’s shoe, but it’s actually a Seattle harmony-singing trio whose music blends Americana, musical theater, throat singing and art song. The Janes — two of whom also perform with Uncle Bonsai — will mix their sweet sounds with spoken word Saturday in Olympia, performing with Auntmama, aka Mary Anne Moorman, who won Seattle’s 2019 Living Legacy Award. Get that folksy feeling at 7:30 p.m. at New Traditions Fair Trade Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $12-$16.50. Find out more at newtraditionsfairtrade.com or 360-705-2819.

10/20

For literary types

Tumwater’s first Authors’ Afternoon just might be the ideal event for book lovers, history buffs and those who like to buy local. More than a dozen Thurston County authors will be selling and signing their books Sunday afternoon in the Tumwater Historic District’s three historic homes. The event is also a chance to see all three houses free of charge, and some of the authors will be talking about their work, too. It all happens from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Schmidt House, 330 Schmidt Place SW; the Brewmaster’s House, 602 Deschutes Way SW; and the Crosby House, 702 Deschutes Way SW, For more information, call 360-890-2299 or email karen@olytumfoundation.org.

10/20

For those about to rock

Caspar Babypants has been described as a kindie-rock legend. He’s also a well-known indie rocker. Babypants is the nom de kid rock of Chris Bellew, formerly of the Grammy-nominated The Presidents of the United States of America. Babypants will share his original tunes — such as “Pretty Crabby” and “Banana Bread”— performs Sunday in Tumwater. The show, a benefit for Apple Tree Productions, happens from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tumwater High School Performing Arts Center, 700 Israel Road SW. Tickets are $5 at the door, with infants under 1 year old admitted free. Proceeds benefit Apple Tree’s Showcase, an acting program for students of all abilities, including those with developmental disabilities. Get details at appletreeprod.com or info@appletreeprod.com.

10/22

For those with a zest for the zany

Alex Zerbe proudly describes himself as a zaniac (a word that might be a mashup between zany and maniac or between zany and brainiac), The Olympia comedian, who’s appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and set two Guinness World Records, will present “Gravity Catastrophe” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. The show, presented by the Olympia Timberland Library, combines juggling with “a whirlwind of science knowledge,” according to the library. And it’s free. Find out more at trl.org or 360-352-0595.

10/24

For those who love a ‘Secret’

It’s been 20 years since Built to Spill released its iconic disc “Keep It Like a Secret,” and Doug Martsch and company have released plenty of albums since — most recently 2015’s “Untethered Moon.” But the band has named its current tour, stopping in Olympia on Thursday, after the 1999 “Secret.” The show, with opening acts Slam Dunk and Sea’s Apprentice, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. (Doors open at 7.) Tickets are $25-$30. Get details at olympiafilmsociety.org or 360-754-6670.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore can at times be pretty crabby. Hear more from her about what’s happening around the Sound every Friday on 95.3 KGY’s “Oly in a Can.”