City of Olympia announces which plinth sculpture won People’s Choice vote

“Girl Listening in a Story Place” by Nancy Thorne-Chambers is the winner of the 2020 People’s Prize from the sculpture display on the plinths at Olympia’s Percival Landing. Courtesy of the city of Olympia

The city of Olympia has announced the winner of the 2020 People’s Prize from last summer’s sculpture display on the plinths at Percival Landing.

The winner is “Girl Listening in a Story Place” by Nancy Thorne-Chambers. Honorable mentions include “The Fall” and the Climb” by Nathan Robles, and “Hummingbird” by Chuck Fitzgerald.

Each summer, a new selection of loaned sculptures by local and regional artists is displayed on the plinths. A community vote is held and the sculpture that receives the most votes is purchased by the city for permanent display at an Olympia location.

Voters for “Girl Listening in a Story Place” spoke to it “express(ing) a wonderful message about youth and learning,” and they appreciated how the work inspires imagination through literacy.

You can visit “Girl Listening In a Story Place” and the other 2020 project sculptures on display on Percival Landing now until June. A map of works on display and past winners are on the city’s website.