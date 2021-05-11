Lummi tribal carvers make Olympia stop on totem journey to D.C.

The House of Tears Carvers from the Lummi tribe will make a stop in Olympia Saturday as they embark on a cross-country voyage to deliver a totem pole to President Biden.

The totem pole journey, known as the “Red Road to DC,” will stop at numerous sacred sites, including Bears Ears, Chaco Canyon, Black Hills, and Standing Rock for a ceremony offering blessings to this totem and its stewards.

The carvers will be at Percival Landing Park, 217 Thurston Ave. NW, Olympia, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15. All are invited hear from the carvers about the totem pole, see faith leaders offer song and prayers, see the totem pole, and participate in the journey to raise awareness of indigenous lands that are threatened.

The family friendly event is free. For more information, go to the Interfaith Works website. Interfaith Works is hosting the event, In collaboration with Learning Right Relations and JUUstice Washington.