Local cities organize Juneteenth celebrations for Saturday

On June 19, 1865, enslaved Texans were freed, ending legal slavery in the United States. The occasion — known as Juneteenth — is being publicly and officially celebrated for the first time this year in South Sound, with events planned in Olympia, Lacey and Centralia.

“Juneteenth, or Freedom Day, commemorates the official independence of all Americans,” said DeeDee Anderson of Olympia, who’s organizing an informal celebration set for Saturday in Lacey’s Rainier Vista Park.

“This is not a new holiday,” she told The Olympian. “It is a holiday that is finally receiving the acknowledgment and awareness that it deserves.”

“What Juneteenth represents is the U.S. saying, ‘We can’t do this anymore. This is a crime against humanity,’ ” said Javoen Byrd, one of the organizers of Omo Africa, Olympia’s first Juneteenth celebration.

The day reflects the complicated history of slavery in the United States. The enslaved people in Texas weren’t officially granted their freedom until more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which technically freed enslaved people only if they were living in Confederate states, and five months after the 13th Amendment abolished slavery.

Both public observances of Juneteenth and official recognition of the day’s significance are on the rise across the country, spurred by the growth of the racial justice movement. Most states recognize the day as a holiday or day of observance, and it will become an official state holiday in Washington next year.

“With everything going on in our country, what Juneteenth represented in 1865 isn’t that different than what it represents in 2021,” said Byrd, who runs the nonprofit Hawk Foundation for Research and Education in African Culture. The foundation is collaborating with the Women of Color in Leadership Movement, Media Island International and the city of Olympia to put on the Olympia celebration, happening Saturday in the garden at Fertile Ground near the Timberland Regional Library.

Omo Africa will feature drumming, dance, a community drum circle led by Byrd, food vendors and a presentation by the Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle, which celebrates the accomplishments of Black soldiers who served in the U.S. Army during the settlement of the West.

Music and food also are a key part of the Juneteenth Jubilee, a collaboration among Anderson’s CARE Wellness Center, Multiculturally Minded Lewis County, the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council and other area businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“We’re all just really motivated to come together and celebrate freedom and promote inclusion,” she told The Olympian, adding that she sees Juneteenth as a celebration in the spirit of the Fourth of July.

“You want to bring your family out and bring your own chest of food and drinks,” she said. “There’s a sense of family and community. … There are a lot of populations that are still struggling with equality, but the point is to come together and celebrate the wins that we’ve had.”

Centralia’s Juneteenth celebration, organized by Multiculturally Minded and Centralia City Council member Mark Westley, will feature stories about Juneteenth history and Centralia founder George Washington, a Black man.

Juneteenth celebrations