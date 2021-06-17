Harlequin Productions eases into more diverse season with one-woman shows

Among the shows Harlequin will produce in the fall is Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith’s “Until the Flood,” about the uprising in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting of Michael Brown. Courtesy of Harlequin Productions

Harlequin Productions, closed since March 2020, will reopen Oct. 22 with a rotating repertory season, so audiences eager for theater can catch four different shows during the last three months of 2021.

“Real live theater is indeed back,” artistic director Aaron Lamb said Saturday at the company’s virtual season announcement, which began with the normally natty Lamb dressed in a T-shirt and crunching on a bag of chips, as though he’d forgotten what it was like to be on stage.

The season, designed a few months ago with physical distancing guidelines in mind, begins with a pair of one-woman shows about legendary singers: “Tenderly,” based on the life and music of Rosemary Clooney, and “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,” set at one of Billie Holiday’s last concerts.

Things will get serious in November with “Until the Flood,” set after the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. It looks at Brown’s death and its aftermath from all angles. “My God! How I hate liberals,” one character says. “At least with an out-and-out bigot, I know where I stand.”

The show, based on interviews with people living in or connected to Ferguson, is the first of the shows that will fulfill the promise Lamb made at the season announcement, a promise to see the world as it is and tell stories that reflect the lives of those who haven’t typically been shown on the stages of mainstream theater.

“We have to be a community for all of us,” he said. “We have to set a bigger table. It is our obligation to make sure that we are seeing reality.”

“Flood” also is the first play in the 11-show mega-season — which stretches through the end of 2022 — that will have a cast of more than one. Playwright-performer Dael Orlandersmith created it as a solo piece, but Harlequin will stage the play, structured as a series of monologues, with a cast of five or six, Lamb told The Olympian.

Even into the winter, productions will remain smaller in scale.

Lamb’s own adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” originally scheduled for the ill-fated 2020 holiday season, will debut in November and is already scheduled to make a return engagement in 2022. Terry Edward Moore of Seattle, who played Sherlock Holmes in Harlequin’s 2019 production of the Victorian literary mashup “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Christmas Carol,” is on board to star.

The 2021 version will have a reduced cast, Lamb said, and it will be followed up by the musical mystery “Murder for Two” (with a cast of, you guessed it, two) and Samuel Beckett’s “Endgame.”

Truly large-scale productions won’t return until summer 2022, when the company plans to produce the gender- and genre-bending “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” which Rolling Stone once termed “the first rock musical that truly rocks.”

The company also announced that its box office is merging with the box office at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, a partnership that will save both organizations money.

Harlequin Productions’ 2021-2022 season

The theater reopens Oct. 22 with a fall repertory season and a determination to tell stories that represent a broader range of people and experiences.

When: Evening shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and matinees at 2 p.m. Sundays

State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia

State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia Tickets: For straight plays, $35, $32 for seniors and military, $20 for students and youth; for “A Christmas Carol,” $49, $45 for seniors and military, $25 for students and youth; for other musicals, $42, $38 for seniors and military, $25 for students and youth. Season tickets are available now, and single tickets go on sale Aug. 16.

For straight plays, $35, $32 for seniors and military, $20 for students and youth; for "A Christmas Carol," $49, $45 for seniors and military, $25 for students and youth; for other musicals, $42, $38 for seniors and military, $25 for students and youth. Season tickets are available now, and single tickets go on sale Aug. 16.

More information: 360-786-0151, https://harlequinproductions.org

The shows