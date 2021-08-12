Shows will go on, as Washington Center announces its 2021-2022 season

Hip Hop Nutcracker Live will give the classic ballet a contemporary spin when it performs at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in November. Courtesy of Timothy Norris

Yes, Olympia, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is having a 2021-2022 season — a season that just a few months ago looked like it might not happen.

Though the audience members will be masked, the season will look a lot like the ones before the pandemic, with full seats and concessions on sale at intermission.

“These will be the first shows the center is presenting with full seating capacity,” said center executive director Jill Barnes. “I’m so thrilled that we get to have live events again and experience everything that goes with a live show.”

Though many venues, including Broadway theaters and the Seattle Theatre Group, are requiring that all audience members be vaccinated, the center has not instituted that requirement.

“We have been considering the potential for that,” Barnes told The Olympian. “The whole industry has been talking about it, and it might be a requirement in the future.”

Among the biggest names this season are alternative rock outfit Wilco (Oct. 9), whose season opening show is already sold out; folk legend Judy Collins (Feb. 25) and Motown masters The Temptations (June 9), who were originally slated to appear in June 2020.

Also on the menu of musical styles are Cajun (“Boogie From the Bayou,” Oct. 29), New Age (Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice, Dec. 1) and hip-hop-meets-classical (Ensemble Mik Nawooj, Feb. 3).

Barnes is particularly excited about Ensemble Mik Nawooj, whom she’s seen perform. “Both times, there was a wonderful electric energy coming from the stage into the audience,” she said.

Comedy offerings include regular Comedy Underground shows, the ever-popular Seattle International Comedy Competition (Nov. 18): and “The Daily Show” Writers Comedy Tour (Feb. 12).

One thing that is missing is a major Broadway tour, though Barnes said more shows are still being confirmed. Meanwhile, from Off-Broadway comes “That Golden Girls Show” (March 25), a puppet parody of the enduring sitcom.

The center is offering only one National Geographic Live, with field biologist Mireya Mayor, who was originally scheduled to speak here in March 2020. “We’re not abandoning the National Geographic series,” Barnes said. “I hope that will be back as it was in the 2022-2023 season.”

The season includes several other shows that audiences have been waiting for since 2020. Some of those, including Portland’s Pink Martini (Jan. 24) and the locally produced Center Salon (May 13), have only limited tickets available.

Tickets for some shows, including the postponed ones, are already on sale. Others are going on sale on Fridays between now and Sept. 3, a schedule that gives the center time to get tickets on sale while scheduling dates with artistic partners and renters and hiring new staff.

“It’s a very busy time for us,” Barnes said.

Due to that busyness and the last-minute planning needed to make the season happen, there will be no season subscriptions this year

As a consolation, those who subscribed to the 2019-2020 season, along with center donors, can access pre-sale tickets a few days before shows go on sale to the public. Traditional subscriptions are expected to return for the 2022-2023 season.

The Washington Center’s 2021-2022 season

What: The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is planning a full season of events, including concerts, a dance performance and the popular Black Box Jazz, Comedy in the Box and Silent Movie series.

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia Tickets: Prices vary. Tickets for some shows already are on sale; others go on sale Aug. 13, 20 and 27 and Sept. 3. Pre-sale tickets are available to Friends of the Center and 2019-2020 season subscribers.

The shows

Wilco (7:30 p.m. Oct. 9): The acclaimed alternative rock band headed up by Jeff Tweedy makes its Olympia debut. The show is sold out, but spots on the waitlist are available.

Boogie From the Bayou (7:30 p.m. Oct. 29): An evening of Cajun and Zydeco music with BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet and Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience.

“Stunt Dog Experience” (7:30 p.m. Nov. 12): Chris Perondi’s clever canines, all rescued from pounds and shelters, return to the center.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” (7:30 p.m. Nov. 15): The classic ballet gets a contemporary spin.

Seattle International Comedy Competition (7:30 p.m. Nov. 18): The comedy competition makes its regular Olympia stop with a semi-final round.

Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice (7:30 p.m. Dec. 1): This holiday concert features original and traditional tunes from the New Age music label’s “Winter Solstice” albums.

“God Is A Scottish Drag Queen: A Christmas Special” (7:30 p.m. Dec. 3): Canadian comedian Mike Delamont is back as God — this time in the holiday spirit.

International Guitar Night XXII (7:30 p.m. Jan. 18): The touring festival brings together a group of notable acoustic guitarists who exchange musical ideas.

Pink Martini (7:30 p.m. Jan. 24): Portland’s legendary “little orchestra” returns to the center with its eclectic mix of world music, jazz, cabaret and more.

Ensemble Mik Nawooj (7:30 p.m. Feb. 3): The San Francisco-based hip-hop ensemble includes a 6-piece chamber orchestra, two MCs, deep funk drums and a lyric soprano.

“The Daily Show” Writers Comedy Tour (7:30 p.m. Feb. 12): The writers behind the longest-running show on Comedy Central are taking their talent on the road.

Judy Collins (7:30 p.m. Feb. 25): The iconic singer and activist returns to the center for a solo performance.

Ladies of Laughter (7:30 p.m. March 11): The touring show features some of the top comics from each year’s national LOL competition.

“Bessie, Billie & Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz” (7:30 p.m. March 15): Three dynamic vocalists pay tribute to the artistry and activism of Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone.

“That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody” (7:30 p.m. March 25): Shoulder pads, Jazzercise and quick-witted putdowns are all part of this puppet take on the beloved sitcom.

Koresh Dance Co. (7:30 p.m. April 16): Ronen “Roni” Koresh, whose choreography mixes folklore and jazz elements with contemporary dance, and his critically acclaimed company return to the center.

David Sedaris (7:30 p.m. May 10): Author and raconteur Sedaris is beloved for his sharp and self-deprecating wit.

The Center Salon (7:30 p.m. May 13): The fifth salon showcases such local literary luminaries as novelist Jim Lynch and playwright Bryan Willis.

“Perk Up, Pianist” (7:30 p.m. May 21): Concert pianist Sarah Hagen combines music and comedy in this exploration of the life of a touring classical musician.

The Temptations (7:30 p.m. June 9): The soul group, which helped to define the Motown sound in the 1960s, is still touring with one original member and such classics as “My Girl.”

Series

National Geographic Live: The popular series has just one speaker this year, Mireya Mayor (7:30 p.m. Sept. 16). A field biologist, Mayor offers a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges, dangers and discoveries of working in the wild.

Silent Movie Series: The series with organist Dennis James offers “Silent Kings of Comedy” (2 p.m. Sept. 26) and a program of shorts starring Buster Keaton (2 p.m. March 13).

Black Box Jazz: The cabaret-style music series will showcase Kareem Kandi (8 p.m. Oct. 15), Ann Reynolds and Clave Gringa (8 p.m. Jan. 21), Max Hatt and Edda Glass (8 p.m. Feb. 11) and the Duende Libre Trio (8 p.m. April 22).

Comedy Underground: Formerly known as Comedy in the Box, the cabaret-style series returns with shows at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 24, April 21 and June 23.