Singer Aretha Franklin dies at age 76

Willie Nelson walks slowly on stage at the Outlaw Music Festival, picks up his guitar, sets it back down, curtly whips his cowboy hat into the crowd, then shuffles back offstage. Reports indicated he had been ill and was annoyed about something.
Chad Caddell, the singing principal, mimics Billy Joel in an online announcement that Union Pointe Academy in Kentucky was closed due to a spring snowstorm. Caddell jokes that parents might slash his tires due to the high number of snow days.
Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she
Hip hop recording artist Macklemore, holding his 1-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, along his musical partner Ryan Lewis receive keys to the city as Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby reads a welcome proclamation. Throngs of fans greeted them
Newly released footage from California officials shows what they called a “fire tornado” burning in Redding, California as the Carr Fire entered the city on July 26, resulting in the death of one firefighter.
An El Dorado County Sheriff’s officer fired beanbag rounds to help free a bear trapped in a car in South Lake Tahoe. Footage shows deputies responding to reports of a bear trapped in the back of a silver car.
Air quality should continue to improve as onshore flow pushes marine air into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service. The latest smoke forecast shows continued improvement Thursday, Aug. 15, was some lingering smoke aloft.
Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.
A motorcyclist was filmed attempting a daring stunt on a San Antonio highway on August 12. This video was captured by Ace Scott on Loop 410. It shows the motorcyclist pulling a stunt known as the Superman.