Kid Rock, other musicians thank Trump after Music Modernization Act signing

Several musicians were in attendance as President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act on October 11, 2018. The law ensures artists who released records before 1972 are paid royalties from digital services.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

Hip hop recording artist Macklemore, holding his 1-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, along his musical partner Ryan Lewis receive keys to the city as Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby reads a welcome proclamation. Throngs of fans greeted them

Washington Supreme Court tosses out state’s death penalty

The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.

