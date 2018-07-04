Restaurant inspections for July 4

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Wendy’s #111
2427 Harrison Ave. NW
June 29: 30 red; 0 blue
Comments: Quat at 200 ppm. Burger, hot holding on grill, 157-169 F. Multiple food worker cards missing or expired. All employees must obtain a valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain and email confirmation within two weeks. Chicken nuggets in fry station hot hold at 126 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 135 F or above. Corrected: Nuggets voluntarily discarded. All other items in unit temped > 135 F. Monitor temps in lower left corner, repair or adjust if needed. Plywood taped in place over missing floor tile(s). Work order/alternative maintenance options are currently in process.
Dingey’s
Olympia Farmers Market
June 28: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Three-door bag salad, 37 F, OK. Soups, 137-142 F, OK. One worker’s food worker card expired in May. Replace by July 10, 2018. Corrected: Refrigerated.
Barnes & Noble
1530 Black Lake Boulevard SW
June 28: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizer at 300 ppm quat. One food worker card missing. All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain and provide confirmation within two weeks. In-use utensils stored in stagnant 60 F water. In-use utensils must be stored either at 41 F or below, or 135 F or higher, or wash rinse and sanitize every four hours. Corrected: Utensils will be stored in ice water, completely submerged. Coffee maker and open bags of ground coffee < 18 inches from handing-wash sink, no splash guard. Distance at 18 inches (or use of a splash guard) between a hand sink and food prep area is required. Correction: Install splash guard or maintain 18 inch distance on counter top (between sink and food items/coffee maker) within one month. Remind employees of handing-washing requirements when touching phones. Blenders must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours. Spoke with PIC about recent water cut off (6/27/18). Water to building was disconnected for 40 minutes, establishment was closed for food service during that time. Adjacent businesses were not included in shut off (Trader Joe’s & Buffalo Wild Wings). Facility not cooling, will reconnect with PIC regarding risk category change.
Taco Del Mar
555 Trosper Road SW
June 27: 20 red; 5 blue
Comments: Quat sanitizer at 200 ppm. No hot water available in bathroom handing-wash sink. All hand sinks must be stocked with warm water, soap, and paper towels. Correction: A small water heater has been installed under sink but is not functioning. This is a REPEAT violation. Repair sink to provide hot water within one week. Inspector will confirm. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 135 F and above. Correction: Steam table adjusted, rice at 145-155 F at end of inspection. Multiple items in walk-in above 41 F (shredded lettuce at 43 F, pico de gallo at 42 F, sour cream at 43 F). Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below when cold held. Correction: Have manager adjust unit this evening. Repair if necessary, provide inspector with invoice if repair required. Test strips for quat sanitizer unavailable. Sanitizer concentration must be verified using test strips. Correction: Obtain and use. Note: Inform new employees that cooling is not permitted in this facility (medium risk category does not allow cooling to occur). Added after inspection: Returned to establishment 6/28/18. Hot water supply available to hand sink, test strips provided and cold hold walk-in adjusted.
Fred Meyer #659
555 Trosper Road SW
June 22: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sanitizer at 300 ppm quat. Multiple food worker cards missing or expired. All employees must obtain valid cards within two weeks of hire. Correction: Increase frequency of card management system checks. Obtain valid cards for all employees and email confirmation. Reminder to staff, handing-wash sink should ONLY be used for hand-washing.
The Lucky Lunchbox
500 Lilly Road NE
June 21: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chlorine contact sanitizer at too low strength (nearly 0). At all times prepare sanitizer to 50 ppm. Use test paper. Chlorine supply found to be defective. Disposed and re-made solution with new supply.
State & Central
1415 State Ave. NE
June 20: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Soup, steam warmer, 164 F, OK. Sliced tomatoes, open top cooler, 40 F, OK. Blanched fries, walk-in, 37 F, OK. In back room, backpacks, clean laundry bags stored on top of flour sacks and wax paper. Correction: Moved. Bar paper towel roll needs a pedestal to keep it above wet counter. Pipe holding beer taps is rusted; use paint/sealant after removing rust.
Sushi Kyo
1908 Fourth Ave. E
June 19: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Two-door under counter, fish, 39 F, OK. Open top display case, shrimp, 42 F (OK, just loaded). Current worker (male) has no current food worker card. “Serve-Safe” current certification does not substitute for food worker card. Obtain by July 3, 2018. Note: Cream cheese, salmon in home-style (under counter) is 40 F. Correction: Moved to commercial two-door cooler. Only cucumbers, carrots in home-style cooler.
Press NW
415 Capitol Way N
June 15: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Breakfast hot items (hot cereal, scrambled eggs) 147-160 F, OK. Under counter cooler near bar convection oven, foods (half tomato, packaged soup, cut salad, hummus) are 51 F, 41 F is maximum. Correction: Perishables removed. Do not use until serviced and 41 F attained. In bar drink open-top cooler (below curved glass), Naked Juice with "keep refrigerated" is 52 F. Correction: Also removed to working cooler. Do not use until serviced. Note: Take #10 gravy out of can IMMEDIATELY, opened can in cooler.
Fresh Taste Cafe #1 (Espresso Kiosk)
310 Maple Park Ave. SE
June 14: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Ground beef, 167 F, OK. Walk-in cooler, cheese, 40 F, OK. Yogurt, customer case, 35 F, OK. Espresso stand, cooler 40 F max, OK. One worker has online card issued by private firm in Texas. Only Washington State cards are acceptable. Obtain and copy card by June 28, 2018. Half-and-half self-serve 56 F. The maximum is 41 F. Correction: Discarded, refilled.
No violations found
▪ Diamond Head Shave Ice (mobile unit/Centralia Commissary/Lu Hall Kitchen)
▪ Fresh Taste Cafe #2 (212 Maple Park Ave. SE)
▪ Handy Mart (2010 Division St. NW)
▪ Lu Hall Kitchen (Olympia Farmers Market)
▪ Mobil Gas #62512 (701 Trosper Road SW)
▪ Mouse Trap, The (203 Fourth Ave. E)
▪ SJ’s Quick Stop (4845 Black Lake Belmore Road SW)
▪ Sea Blossom Seafoods (700 Capitol Way N)
▪ Sensational Cajun (9323 Martin Way E)
▪ Starbucks #381 (550 Capitol Way S)
▪ Subway (1050 Plum St. SE)
▪ Sweet Dream Confections (Olympia Farmers Market)
