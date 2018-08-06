Food truck owners are Sirius about wood-fired pizza

Shaved ice at T-Town Cafe is an elaborate dessert made with powdery shaved ice at the base, vanilla ice cream, fresh fruit and sweet, chewy mochi. Also on the menu is taiyaki – fish-shaped waffles filled with sweetened red beans or Nutella.
BBQ2U in Gig Harbor is the region's first Central-Texas style barbecue joint. The family tray is enough to feed two to three diners. It comes with three choices from a selection of seven types of barbecue. Sauce, as always, is served on the side.
Cal Phipps was traveling over 160 mph when he got cut off driving the U-1918 Oberto Beef Jerky hydroplane in Sunday's finals of the Albert Lee Appliance Cup on Lake Washington. Phipps flipped 60 feet in the air before landing safely.
Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. The cat pictured was named Olly, a seventh mutilated cat found in Olympia on Sunday, Aug. 5.
Washington's first Sprouts Farmers Market is opening Aug. 15 in Mill Creek. Thousands have already expressed interest in attending on its Facebook events page. The store is one of 13 the grocer is opening nationwide in the third quarter.