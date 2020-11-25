Restaurant inspections for Nov. 25

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Buzz’s Bar & Grill

5018 Mud Bay Road, Olympia

Nov. 18: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Nacho cheese sauce at 6-inch depth while cooling; must cool at 2-inch food depth. Corrected.

Si Racha Thai Restaurant

307 Yelm Ave. E, Yelm

Nov. 13: 60 red; 0 blue

Comments: Food workers did not wash their hands prior to using gloves. Paper towels were not working or available in kitchen and the bar sink had items in it. Multiple items were found cooling with lids (corrected during inspection).

K-Town Rice Bowl

3959 Martin Way SE

Nov. 11: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Beef cooling at 4-inch depth in preparation fridge; must cool foods at 2-inch depth and uncovered. Corrected.

Mills Diner

10109 12 SR SW

Nov. 10: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Sanitizer in use in kitchen had no sanitizer strength, it was less than 100 ppm quat., must be 200-300 ppm.

New Moon Café

113 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia

Nov. 6: 25 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Improper cooling of cut tomatoes

Yuko’s Teriyaki

3520 Pacific Ave. SE

Nov. 5: 25 red; 2 blue

Comments: Par-cooked chicken cooling at room temperature, must cool immediately in refrigerator at 2-inch food depth. Grime accumulation on unsealed concrete floor, must be sealed or epoxied coated to allow proper maintenance and have smooth non-absorbing finish.

Dominic’s

1050 Plum St. SE, Olympia

Oct. 16: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Under counter cold holding 44 degrees F, must adjust thermostat or service unit. Food contact surfaces cleaner greater than 200 ppm, must get chlorine test strips and aim for 100-200 ppm.

Jimmy John’s

901 Union Ave. SE, Olympia

Oct. 16: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Food contact surfaces cleaned with 25-50 ppm bleach solution, must regularly monitor and adjust to 100-200 ppm. Corrected.

Saigon Fusion 8

4045 Martin Way E

Oct. 13: 25 red; 5 blue

Comments: Broth and pork cuts cooling at greater than 2 inches, must cool all foods at 2 inches and uncover or cool in ice bath. Corrected. Wiping towels and sanitizer solution not prepared. Corrected.

Fred Meyer

555 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater

Oct. 12: 0 red; 15 blue.

Comments: Food slicers must be fully cleaned and sanitized every 4 hours. No sanitizer prepared and in use on food contact surfaces. Food sanitizer dispenser had no sanitizer product.

Nicole’s Bar

109 Legion Way SW, Olympia

Oct. 9: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Sink blocked by pot, hand wash sink used for utensils.

Lopez Mexican Grill

2023 Fourth Ave. E (Mobile Food Unit), Olympia

Oct. 8: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Spicy pork shown to have been cooled at greater than 2 inch food depth. This food must be disposed.

McDonald’s

4640 Whitman Lane SE, Lacey

Oct. 7: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities.

Junction Bar & Grill

21000 Old Highway 99 SW

Oct. 1: 0 red; 8 blue

Comments: Portions of frozen cooked meats thawing at room temperature on counter, must thaw in refrigerator. No sanitizer prepared or in use.

Bailey’s IGA

10333 State Highway 12 SW

Oct. 1: 10 red; 5 blue.

Comments: Improper cold handling temperatures for bowl of sliced roast beef and other deli meat and cheese. Wiping cloths improperly used or stored.

No violations found