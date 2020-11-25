Restaurants
Restaurant inspections for Nov. 25
Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.
Reading inspection scores:
- Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
- Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
- Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
- Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.
Buzz’s Bar & Grill
5018 Mud Bay Road, Olympia
Nov. 18: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Nacho cheese sauce at 6-inch depth while cooling; must cool at 2-inch food depth. Corrected.
Si Racha Thai Restaurant
307 Yelm Ave. E, Yelm
Nov. 13: 60 red; 0 blue
Comments: Food workers did not wash their hands prior to using gloves. Paper towels were not working or available in kitchen and the bar sink had items in it. Multiple items were found cooling with lids (corrected during inspection).
K-Town Rice Bowl
3959 Martin Way SE
Nov. 11: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Beef cooling at 4-inch depth in preparation fridge; must cool foods at 2-inch depth and uncovered. Corrected.
Mills Diner
10109 12 SR SW
Nov. 10: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Sanitizer in use in kitchen had no sanitizer strength, it was less than 100 ppm quat., must be 200-300 ppm.
New Moon Café
113 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia
Nov. 6: 25 red; 0 blue.
Comments: Improper cooling of cut tomatoes
Yuko’s Teriyaki
3520 Pacific Ave. SE
Nov. 5: 25 red; 2 blue
Comments: Par-cooked chicken cooling at room temperature, must cool immediately in refrigerator at 2-inch food depth. Grime accumulation on unsealed concrete floor, must be sealed or epoxied coated to allow proper maintenance and have smooth non-absorbing finish.
Dominic’s
1050 Plum St. SE, Olympia
Oct. 16: 5 red; 5 blue
Comments: Under counter cold holding 44 degrees F, must adjust thermostat or service unit. Food contact surfaces cleaner greater than 200 ppm, must get chlorine test strips and aim for 100-200 ppm.
Jimmy John’s
901 Union Ave. SE, Olympia
Oct. 16: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Food contact surfaces cleaned with 25-50 ppm bleach solution, must regularly monitor and adjust to 100-200 ppm. Corrected.
Saigon Fusion 8
4045 Martin Way E
Oct. 13: 25 red; 5 blue
Comments: Broth and pork cuts cooling at greater than 2 inches, must cool all foods at 2 inches and uncover or cool in ice bath. Corrected. Wiping towels and sanitizer solution not prepared. Corrected.
Fred Meyer
555 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater
Oct. 12: 0 red; 15 blue.
Comments: Food slicers must be fully cleaned and sanitized every 4 hours. No sanitizer prepared and in use on food contact surfaces. Food sanitizer dispenser had no sanitizer product.
Nicole’s Bar
109 Legion Way SW, Olympia
Oct. 9: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Sink blocked by pot, hand wash sink used for utensils.
Lopez Mexican Grill
2023 Fourth Ave. E (Mobile Food Unit), Olympia
Oct. 8: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Spicy pork shown to have been cooled at greater than 2 inch food depth. This food must be disposed.
McDonald’s
4640 Whitman Lane SE, Lacey
Oct. 7: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities.
Junction Bar & Grill
21000 Old Highway 99 SW
Oct. 1: 0 red; 8 blue
Comments: Portions of frozen cooked meats thawing at room temperature on counter, must thaw in refrigerator. No sanitizer prepared or in use.
Bailey’s IGA
10333 State Highway 12 SW
Oct. 1: 10 red; 5 blue.
Comments: Improper cold handling temperatures for bowl of sliced roast beef and other deli meat and cheese. Wiping cloths improperly used or stored.
No violations found
- Panera Bread (2525 Capital Mall Drive SW)
- Trader Joe’s (1530 Black Lake Boulevard)
- Perk You Up (2000 Lakeridge Drive SW)
- Handy Mart (2010 Division Street NW)
- Arco AM/PM (7063 - 1725 Evergreen Park Drive SE)
- Carl’s Jr. (3816 Pacific Avenue SE)
- Chevron Mini-Mart (670 Trosper Road SW)
- Mobil Gas (701 Trosper Road SW)
- Scott Lake Golf Course Restaurant (11746 Scott Creek Drive)
- Park Side Café (1909 Harrison Ave. NW)
- Tumwater Deli and Espresso (7345 Linderson Way SW)
- Airport Golf Center (8080 Center Street SW)
- Boulevard Gas & Mini Mart (2303 Pacific Avenue SE)
- Rochester Friendly Services (9525 12 SR SW)
- Foodphoria - Corona’s Taqueria y Mas (3720 Pacific Ave. SE, Mobile Food Unit)
- Burial Grounds Coffee Collective (601 Capital Way S)
- 7-Eleven (3541 Martin Way E)
- EZ Foods Olympia (4520 Intelco Loop SE Building 4)
- El Sarape (4043 Martin Way)
- Lemongrass Café (5801 Capital Blvd. SW)
- Ramirez Mexican Store & Tortilla Factory (5105 Capital Blvd.)
- Towne (2020 Pacific Ave. SE)
- McDonald’s (19734 Old 99 Highway SW)
- Dairy Queen (19742 Old 99 Highway SW)
- Highway 12 Drive-in (10220 12 SR SW)
- Firs Retirement Apartments (426 Lilly Road NE)
- Subway (9920 Highway 12)
