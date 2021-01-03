Thurston food permits extended, fees delayed by 6 months to help eateries stay afloat

Thurston County has extended the expiration date for food establishment permits by six months, allowing eateries to delay their renewal payments.

The Thurston County Board of Health unanimously approved the extension to avoid adding to the ongoing hardship eateries are experiencing related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. The permits for 1,083 food establishments were set to expire Jan. 31, but are now due July 31.

County Commissioner Tye Menser, who chairs the board of health, said in the release that the measure came in response to disruptions across the local economy, including the local food and dining industry.

“We hope our local food vendors can benefit from having one less bill to pay at the end of the year,” Menser said in the release.

These permits affect food establishments ranging from espresso stands, grocery stores, and food trucks, to restaurants and bars. Permit fees go to the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services Department to fund the mandatory health inspection program.

A similar extension occurred over the summer, said senior environmental health specialist Sammy Berg in the release.

The county has enough reserve funds to cover the cost of continuing inspections as normal, Berg said.

“The intent is to hopefully allow the change to recover their business so they can actually afford to pay those fees rather than face the alternative of closing,” Berg said. “That obviously impacts them, but it also certainly impacts us through not receiving those fees at all.”

The extension does not apply to temporary food permits associated with events such as food festivals, Berg said. Commissioner Gary Edwards said he wished temporary permits were included in the extension but still voted to approve it.

“If they are not allowed to hold those activities, then there is no permit needed,” Berg said.

Permitted establishments can expect to receive their new food permits by mail in the next week.