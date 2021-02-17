Restaurants

Restaurant inspections for Feb. 17

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Olympia Senior Center

222 N. Columbia St., Olympia

Feb. 9: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Jambalaya and Tex-Mex were improperly cooled. Jambalaya must be cooled at 2 inches food depth. Tex-Mex must cool to 70 degrees in 2 hours and then to 41 degrees in 4 more hours.

Panda Express #708

575 Trosper Road SW, Suite A, Tumwater

Feb. 8: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: There was no test paper for the sanitizer. Such paper is needed to monitor strength of sanitizer.

No violations found

  Comments  

Restaurants

Thurston food permits extended, fees delayed by 6 months to help eateries stay afloat

January 03, 2021 5:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service