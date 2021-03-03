Restaurants

Restaurant inspections for March 3

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Wendy’s #111

2427 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

Feb. 22: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding temperatures for diced tomatoes.

Ramirez to Go

2400 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

Feb. 22: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding temperatures for shredded chicken.

No violations found

