Restaurants
Restaurant inspections for March 10
Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.
Reading inspection scores:
- Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
- Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
- Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
- Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.
Herfy’s Burger
315 Cooper Point Road NW, Suite 102, Olympia
March 1: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Funnels for shake blender need to be cleaned and stored in dish sink, away from the hand sink.
2 Mile House Pub & Eatery
4221 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
March 2: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cooler needs to be serviced to keep foods at proper temperature. Cooled potatoes were at 43-45 degrees during walk-in inspection when it should have been 41 degrees or less.
Subway
1001 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
March 2: 0 red; 5 red
Comments: Until dispenser unit is repaired to produce proper strength, they must use approved peroxide sanitizer.
No violations found
- Olive Garden Restaurant, 2400 Capital Mall Drive SW
Comments