Restaurants

Restaurant inspections for March 10

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Herfy’s Burger

315 Cooper Point Road NW, Suite 102, Olympia

March 1: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Funnels for shake blender need to be cleaned and stored in dish sink, away from the hand sink.

2 Mile House Pub & Eatery

4221 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

March 2: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Cooler needs to be serviced to keep foods at proper temperature. Cooled potatoes were at 43-45 degrees during walk-in inspection when it should have been 41 degrees or less.

Subway

1001 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

March 2: 0 red; 5 red

Comments: Until dispenser unit is repaired to produce proper strength, they must use approved peroxide sanitizer.

No violations found

  Comments  

Restaurants

Thurston food permits extended, fees delayed by 6 months to help eateries stay afloat

January 03, 2021 5:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service