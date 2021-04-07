Restaurant inspections for April 7

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Thuy’s PHO LLC

1001 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

March 25: 35 red; 10 blue points

Comments: Hot water was unavailable at the hand sink at front counter. Pho broth and cooked noodles were not cooled at 2 inches food depth as required. There was also no prepared sanitizer in use. Lastly, raw meats were found stored above salad greens in walk in.

Brick on Trosper

709 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater

March 30: 15 red; 0 blue

Comments: A preparation fridge had foods at 45 degrees when they should have been below 41 degrees. There were also several pitchers of pooled eggs when only pooled eggs of 4 or more for immediate customer use is allowed.

Bangkok Thai Restaurant

700 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Suite C2

April 1: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Foods in the preparation fridge were above 41 degrees when they should be below 41 degrees.

No violations: