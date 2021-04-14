Restaurant inspections for April 14

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

La Patrona

5409 Capitol Blvd. SE, Tumwater

April 1: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: The mashed beans in the steam table were at 119 degrees when they must held above 135 degrees.

Baskin Robbins #4926

4810 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey

April 1: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: The under counter unit lacked a thermometer.

Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant

4520 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey

April 5: 30 red, 0 blue

Comments: Multiple pans of shredded beef and pork were cooling at room temperature. The cooler was found operating at 42 degrees when it should have been at 41 degrees or below.

Lime Leaf Asian Fusion

5730 Ruddell Road SE, Suite B, Lacey

April 7: 25 red, 0 blue

Comments: Cooked rice noodles and bean sprouts were found stored at room temperature.

Safeway #1503 Meat Market

520 Cleveland Ave., Tumwater

April 9: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Food contact surfaces were improperly maintained, cleaned or sanitized in the meat market.

No violations: