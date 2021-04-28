Restaurant inspections for April 28

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Olympita

Mobile food unit, Olympia

April 16: 10 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Chickpeas held at 47 degrees when they should have been at 41 degrees.

Wagners Market Place Bakery - Olympia Farmer’s Market

700 Capitol Way N, Olympia

April 17: 5 red; 5 blue.

Comments: A food worker card was missing and equipment for temperature control needed adjustment.

Stewart’s Meats - Olympia Farmer’s Market

700 Capitol Way N, Olympia

April 17: 5 red; 5 blue.

Comments: Food worker cards were missing and the sanitizer was too strong.

Sound Fresh Clams & Oysters - Olympia Farmer’s Market

700 Capitol Way N, Olympia

April 17: 15 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Missing food worker cards, no thermometer, product needed to be moved and surrounded with ice.

Sea Blossom Seafoods

700 Capitol Way N, Olympia

April 17: 25 red; 5 blue.

Comments: Food worker card missing, no hand wash sink at stall, packaged salmon held at above 41 degrees and the sanitizer was too strong.

HotSauceFresh LTD - Olympia Farmers Market

700 Capitol Way N, Olympia

April 17: 5 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Food worker card missing.

Blue Heron Bakery - Olympia Farmer’s Market

700 Capitol Way N, Olympia

April 17: 5 red; 0 blue.

Comments: There was a missing thermometer.

Dutch Bros Coffee

5210 Capitol Blvd. SE, Tumwater

April 22: 0 red; 3 blue.

Comments: Paddle for ice machine was found stored on top of ice machine. The paddle must be stored in sanitary manner such as in a cleanable container or suspended away from food surfaces.

No violations