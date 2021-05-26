Restaurant inspections for May 26

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Thai Garden Restaurant & Lounge

2735 Harrison Ave. NW #440, Olympia

April 30: 30 red; 5 blue

Comments: Multiple foods such as rice, noodles and chow mein were stored in containers before properly cooling, several foods were not in proper cold holding temperatures and utensils were found stored in room temperature water.

Burger King

400 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

April 30: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Hands were not washed as required.

Albertsons 3417 Deli

3520 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia

April 30: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Pulled chicken was not cooled properly but action corrected.

Denny’s America’s Diner

600 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater

May 10: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Staff did not wash hands as required after contacting raw egg shells.

Sonic

1303 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

May 11: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Some employees did not wash hands for a full 20 seconds as required.

Brewery City Pizza

5150 Capitol Way SW, Olympia

May 12: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: The pizza preparation table did not hold foods at proper temperatures. This was corrected on site.

Jasmine

4315 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey

May 21: 25 red; 5 blue

Comments: The dish washing machine did not sanitize. Until this is serviced, dishes must be manually sanitized with bleach water in sink. Cooked shrimp, cooked rice and cooled rice noodles were found on work area at room temperature. They must be stored hot at 135 degrees or less than 41 degrees.

No violations