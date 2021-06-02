Restaurant inspections for June 3

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Vic’s Pizzeria Wildwood

2822 Capitol Blvd. S, Olympia.

May 25: 25 red; 0 blue.

Comments: They did not keep track of how long a pizza remained at room temperature. The pizza must be discarded four hours after being removed from temperature control.

Happy Teriyaki V

5103 Capitol Blvd. S, Tumwater

May 14: 35 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Grilled chicken and lettuce were not cooled below 41 degrees before being stored in cold holding. A hand wash sink was blocked by equipment and a second sink was not stocked with soap; both issues corrected on site.

