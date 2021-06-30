Restaurants
Restaurant inspections for June 30
Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.
Reading inspection scores:
- Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
- Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
- Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
- Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.
New Market Deli
7299 New Market St. SW, Tumwater
June 16: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Cold holding temperatures were between 42-45 degrees, instead of the required 41 degrees or lower, but this was corrected on site.
Braganza Tea
625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia
June 24: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Milk found above 41 degrees and one was even 50 degrees. Milk shall be disposed of if its between 45-50 degrees after 4 hours.
Big Lots #4650
2815 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia
June 18: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Milk found at 47 degrees rather than below 41 degrees.
Charley’s Grilled Subs at Capital Mall
625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia
June 24: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Tomatoes found at 49 degrees rather than below 41 degrees as required.
No violations
- Chuck E Cheese - Capital Mall (625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia)
- Century Theatres Olympia 14 - Capital Mall (625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia)
- Total Wine & More (625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia)
- Mechie’s - Capital Mall (625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia)
- Teriyaki Japan - Capital Mall (625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia)
- Cinnabon (625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia)
