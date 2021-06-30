Restaurants

Restaurant inspections for June 30

By The Olympian Staff

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

New Market Deli

7299 New Market St. SW, Tumwater

June 16: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Cold holding temperatures were between 42-45 degrees, instead of the required 41 degrees or lower, but this was corrected on site.

Braganza Tea

625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

June 24: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Milk found above 41 degrees and one was even 50 degrees. Milk shall be disposed of if its between 45-50 degrees after 4 hours.

Big Lots #4650

2815 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia

June 18: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Milk found at 47 degrees rather than below 41 degrees.

Charley’s Grilled Subs at Capital Mall

625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

June 24: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Tomatoes found at 49 degrees rather than below 41 degrees as required.

No violations

