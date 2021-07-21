Restaurant inspections for July 21

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Evergreen Cafe & Gyros

2413 Harrison Avenue NW, Olympia

July 1: 35 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Schwarma was found held at room temperature at 58 degrees. Romaine lettuce was also found held at 69 degrees rather than below 41 degrees. Both issues were corrected on site.

Starbucks Coffee Company

1301 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

July 1: Milk was found stored above 41 degrees in three coolers. This was corrected on site.

El Sarape II

955 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

July 8: 10 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Diced tomatoes were held at 44 degrees and pico de gallo at 48 degrees rather than at or below the required 41 degrees.

Pithos Gyros

700 Capitol Way N., Olympia

July 9: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Some food found above 41 degrees, which is improper for holding cold food. The sanitizer bucket needed to be remade to measure 50-100 ppm.

No violations: