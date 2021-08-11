Restaurant inspections for Aug. 11

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Pho 102

5765 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater

July 14: 15 red; 10 blue.

Comments: There were no drying provisions at the hand wash sink near the cashier station. Raw beef was found stored over ready to eat foods in walk in fridge. A rice paddle was stored in water rather than washed, rinsed, sanitized and placed on ice. All these problems were corrected on site. Additionally, the restaurant used the incorrect test kit for sanitizing solutions and there was no hand wash signage in the restrooms.

Pho & Baguette

555 Trosper Road SW, Suite 104, Tumwater

July 14: 0 red; 5 blue.

Comments: The onsite sanitizer tested 0 parts per million rather than 100 ppm.

Freshii

1200 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

July 26: 10 red; 0 blue.

Comments: The restaurant used an improper cold holding temperature and thawing method for some chicken.

Zoe Juice Bar

1851 State Ave. NE, Olympia

July 27: 0 red; 5 blue.

Comments: Some santizer was tested at 0 parts per million. This was corrected on site and a new santizer tested between 200-300 ppm.

Teriyaki Delight

855 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater

July 27; 25 red; 3 blue.

Comments: All food worker cards for the staff were missing. The handsink was blocked by a tool box. Beef and chicken was found marinating between 42-44 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees in the walk-in refrigerator. The restaurant also had a rice paddle and scoop utensil stored in water at 64 degrees rather than in water below 41 degrees or greater than 135 degrees.

Jimmy John’s

1200 Cooper Point, Unit 410, Olympia

July 27: 5 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Multiple food worker cards did not come from an approved source. Staff cannot handle food without valid cards.

Fujiyama

2930 Capital Mall Drive, Olympia

July 29: 30 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Multiple food worker cards came from an unapproved source, making them invalid in the state. Staff with expired or incorrect cards cannot handle food. The inspector observed rice cooling in the walk-in fridge from the night shift with temperatures between 47-49 degrees in each bin. This rice was destroyed per Department of Health guidelines because it was at temperatures between 46 and 55 degrees for longer than eight hours. The inspector also observed staff handling food prior to hand washing but this was corrected on site.

Little Caesars

704 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater

July 29: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: One food worker card was missing and another was expired. Staff cannot work with foods if they have an invalid card.

Olympita

Mobile Food Truck, Olympia

July 31: 55 red; 5 blue

Comments: The food truck had an inadequate hand washing sink that was used to store dirty wares. Cooked potato and fry wedges were found at 117-134 degrees on the counter rather than at at least 135 degrees or below 41 degrees as required. Staff did not use a thermometer to evaluate required food temperatures. A food worker card was absent and a sanitizer was not made in time for inspection.

Sweetlee’s Ice Cream

Mobile Food Truck, Olympia

Aug. 1: 30 red; 8 blue.

Comments: Thin top thermometer absent for food temperature tests. Scoops were stored in standing water at 86 degrees rather than below 41 degrees or above 135 degrees as required. Ware-washing facilities were improperly maintained.

Boulevard Tavern

2221 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia

Aug. 3: 35 red; 5 blue.

Comments: Staff did not use gloves when cutting limes and lemons for drinks. These limes and lemons were also not washed prior to cutting or serving. The sanitizer they used tested at 200 parts per million rather than 50-200 ppm as required.

Curry-In-A-Hurry

700 Capitol Way N, Olympia

Aug. 6: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: One food worker card was missing and another was expired. Staff cannot handle food with invalid food worker cards.

Five Guys Burger and Fries

1200 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

Aug. 6: 25 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Mushrooms were found at 107-115 degrees in a hot holding unit. This was corrected onsite and they were reheated above 165 degrees.

