Restaurant inspections for Sept. 1

LEMON GRASS RESTAURANT

212 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia

Aug. 10: 70 red; 10 blue

Comments: An employee prepared food with bare hands rather than with gloves as required. One hand wash sink did not have paper towels and another was completely blocked from use. Tofu was found sitting at room temperature rather than at 135 degrees or above or 41 degrees or below. A fridge had a cold holding temperature of 45 degrees rather than 41 degrees or below as required. The menu lacked a customer advisory for fried rice that may be served under cooked. The back screen door was found broken and there was evidence of pest infestation. A used mop was found in the preparation sink which is supposed to be used for defrosting and washing produce rather than mop waste water. All these problems were found corrected during an Aug. 23 re-inspection.

THE PARK SIDE CAFE

1909 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

Aug. 13: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Tofu patties were observed at 45 degrees in the walk-in refrigerator rather than at 41 degrees or below, but this was corrected onsite.

EAGAN’S WESTSIDE DRIVE-IN

1420 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

Aug. 13: 5 red; 10 blue

Comments: Multiple food worker cards were expired and they did not have sanitizer testing strips for the chlorine solution.

PANERA BREAD

2525 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia

Aug. 19: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Three worker needed to renew their food worker cards before handling food. Wiping cloths for counters and equipment were found dry rather than kept in a sanitizer solution.

PHO LYNN VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT

1600 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

Aug. 19: 40 red; 5 blue

Comments: Chicken was found on a counter at 69 degrees rather than cold held at 41 degrees or below. Bean sprouts were observed at 50 degrees on a counter in low iced water rather than at 41 degrees or below, but this was corrected on site. A new menu lacked a customer advisory. Warewash dispensing lacked a proper chlorine solution.

APPLEBEE’S

2500 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia

Aug. 20: 5 red; 3 blue

Comments: One worker had an expired food worker card which is required to handle food. In-use knives were observed in continuous running water at room temperature rather than at below 41 degrees, above 135 degrees or on a cleaned portion of a food preparation surface.

STACK 571 BURGER AND WHISKEY BAR

625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

Aug. 20: 15 red; 0 blue

Comments: One worker had an expired food worker card which is required to handle food. Tomatoes and lettuce were stored at 48 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees, but this was corrected on site.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

Aug. 20: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Two workers did not have proper food worker cards from Washington state. Proper cards are required to handle foods.

SUBWAY

5729 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater

Aug. 23: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: One worker had an expired food worker card and another did not have their card.

BURGER KING #7782

5252 Capital Blvd. SE, Tumwater

Aug. 23: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: One worker did not have their food worker card which is required to handle food. There was no sanitizer test kit available.

CAPITOL MARKET & ASIAN DELI

2419 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

Aug. 25: 15 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Raw beef was observed stored over ready-to-eat lettuce in a two-door refrigerator. Chicken wings were found stored between 42-44 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees as required. The deli menu lacked a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods. Food containers in the walk-in fridge were not labeled, so some food was unidentifiable.

