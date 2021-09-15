Restaurant inspections for Sept. 15

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Capitol Market & Asian Deli

2419 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

Aug. 25: 15 red; 5 blue.

Comments: The inspector observed raw beef stored over ready-to-eat lettuce in a two-door refrigerator. Raw animal food must be below ready-to-eat foods. There were chicken wings between 42-44 degrees in the walk-in refrigerator when they should have been 41 degrees or below. The deli menu lacked a consumer advisory for raw or under-cooked foods. Additionally, some food containers with non-identifiable foods were not labeled.

Tacos Gabby

Mobile Food Unit, 307 Yelm Ave. East, Yelm

Aug. 28: 5 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Employees did not have their food worker cards onsite. These must be kept in the truck during service.

Budd Bay Café

525 Columbia St. NW, Olympia

Aug. 30: 10 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Shellfish tags were not kept with in-use products. Such tags must be kept with the product until they are sold or discarded. At that point, a time and date must be written on the tags and they should be kept for 90 days. The inspector found no consumer advisory for any product offered raw or under-cooked.

JuJu’s Iced Cream and Frozen Custard

208 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia

Aug. 31: 35 red; 5 blue.

Comments: Whipped cream was kept at room temperature without a throwaway time. Foods in the display cold hold were 48 degrees rather than 41 degrees or lower as required. To-go items were not properly labeled.

Fish Tale Brewpub

515 Jefferson St. SE, Olympia

Sept. 2: 5 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Some foods were kept at 45 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees as required.

Olympic Baking Co.

108 22nd Ave. SW, Olympia

Sept. 9: 15 red; 5 blue.

Comments: Employees did not have their food worker card on site. Some items from a Change of Ownership Approval Letter were not completed and past the due dates. The in-use sanitizer was not strong enough.

Tugboat Annie’s

2100 West Bay Drive NW, Olympia

Sept. 10: 5 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Food worker cards were not current.

Steamboat Grill & Greens

3634 Steamboat Island Road NW, Olympia

Sept. 10: 0 red; 5 blue.

Comments: There was an improper sanitizer solution for cleaning, but this was corrected on-site.

No violations: