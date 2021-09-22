Restaurant inspections for Sept. 22

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Soba Oriental Cuisine

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Olympia Farmers Market, 700 Capitol Way N., Olympia

Sept. 10: 50 red; 0 blue.

Comments: An employee put on gloves without washing their hands after they returned from a break. Hands must be washed before putting on gloves and after returning from break. The inspector also found cabbage rolls and other food stored at room temperature prior to serving. Foods must be hot or cold held unless workers are using time to control safety.

Wendy #111

2427 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Sept. 13: 15 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Two workers had expired food worker cards. The inspector found no hand cleanser at a hand wash station near a cash register.

Panda Express #708

575 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater

Sept. 13: 10 red; 5 blue.

Comments: The inspector found cabbage on a preparation table and some raw foods in a walk-in refrigerator at 46-48 degrees for more than 12 hours. All this food was discarded on site. The walk-in unit did not maintain 41 degrees, but this was corrected onsite.

Biscuit House Corp.

6969 Tyee Drive SW, Tumwater

Sept. 13: 10 red; 0 blue.

Comments: The workers left diced tomatoes at 46 degrees on a preparation line. Such foods must be at 41 degrees or lower before they are placed on a preparation line.

Blue Heron Bakery

4419 Harrison Ave. NW, Suite 108, Olympia

Sept. 14: 25 red; 0 blue.

Comments: The inspector observed noodles cooling a covered 4-inch pan. These noodles should be cooled in 2-inch pans to 70 degrees in two hours and to 41 degrees within six hours.

No violations