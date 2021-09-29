Restaurant inspections for Sept. 29

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Three Magnets Brewing Company

600 Franklin St. SE, Suite 105, Olympia

Sept. 14: 25 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Some house-made falafel mix was not cooled properly. The inspector found the mix cooling at greater than 2-inch amounts in the preparation cold hold. Such food must be rapidly cooled in 2-inch amounts to 41 degrees or below.

Airport Shell

7219 Old Highway 99 SE, Tumwater

Grocery

Sept. 15: 5 red; 10 blue.

Comments: Juices in the glass door cold hold were 44 degrees rather than 41 or below as required. The inspector noted the presence of vectors, or pests that can transmit disease, at various locations. The establishment also did not show proof that the back flow for the soda machine was working properly.

Deli

Sept. 15: 15 red; 5 blue.

Comments: Multiple workers had expired food worker cards. Temperatures in the hot hold case were 130 degrees rather than 135 degrees or higher as required. A thermometer was missing on the back glass cold hold. Some items in the freezer were stored on the floor rather than at least 6 inches off the floor as required.

Stone Creek Wood Fired Pizza

4138 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

Sept. 15: 5 red; 0 blue.

Comments: One worker had an expired food worker card.

Tumwater Deli Mart

6131 Capitol Blvd. S., Tumwater

Grocery

Sept. 15: 0 red; 6 blue.

Comments: An ice scoop was stored on top of the ice bags rather than in a clean, protected area between uses. The inspector found a large portion of the floor sticky and contaminated by a drink spill.

Deli

Sept. 15: 20 red; 5 blue.

Comments: Food worker cards were expired or missing. The hand wash sink was blocked and missing paper towels. The thermometer was missing in a two-door glass cold hold. The mop sink was inaccessible, implying they did not properly dispose of wastewater.

Hash

1807 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

Sept. 16: 25 red; 5 blue.

Comments: The inspector found sausage links cooling in a dish greater than 2 inches. The sanitizer solution for ware washing was not potent enough.

Happy Hour Olympia Inc.

122 Capitol Way N., Olympia

Sept. 17: 20 red; 0 blue.

Comments: Ice cold hold and two-door cold hold were not at the right temperature of 41 degrees or lower. The in-use sanitizer solution was too strong.

Bittersweet Chocolate LLC

203 Columbia St. NW, Olympia

Sept. 17: 10 red; 0 blue.

Comments: The in-use chlorine sanitizer solution was too strong.

Shop Fast

2020 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

Sept. 20: 15 red; 5 blue.

Comments: The person in charge did not have a food worker card. The facility does not meet code requirements for the location and placement of the hand wash sink. The chlorine sanitizer solution was not strong enough.

Hefty’s Burger

315 Cooper Point Road NW, #105, Olympia

Sept. 20: 15 red; 0 blue.

Comments: The inspector found cardboard covering the hand-washing station in the cooking area. Tomato and lettuce were observed at 44 degrees on the preparation line rather than at or below 41 degrees.

Pad Thai Express

315 Cooper Point Road NW, #102, Olympia

Sept. 21: 10 red; 13 blue.

Comments: Multiple workers had expired food worker cards and one had an unapproved card. The inspector observed bean sprouts at 44-45 degrees on the preparation table near the grill rather than at or below 41 degrees. The sanitizer solution in a bucket was too weak and there were no test strips during inspection. An ice scoop was stored on top of the ice bags rather than in a clean, protected area between uses.

Black Lake Grocery and Deli

1515 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

Sept. 21: 0 red; 2 blue.

Comments: The inspector found no sign or poster instructing workers to wash their hands.

Thuy’s Pho LLC

1001 Cooper Point Road SW, #175, Olympia

Sept. 22: 25 red; 12 blue.

Comments: The inspector found rice observed at 66 degrees without controlling for time. A bottle of medicine and a dietary supplement was found over dry food storage, which could have led to contamination. A rice paddle was improperly stored without ice at room temperature. The ice machine had grime built on the inside. A light was out in the walk-in refrigerator.

Sushi House

2000 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia.

Sept. 22: 25 red; 0 blue.

Comments: The inspector observed chicken at 128, 122 and 117 degrees in the hot holding unit rather than at or above 165 degrees.

Cooper Point Chevron

2205 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

Sept. 22: 20 red; 18 blue.

Comments: There was no person in charge assigned to the facility. Multiple workers had expired food worker cards and one was missing. The inspector found no way for the workers to dry their hands at hand sink near the ware wash station. Utensils for hot foods were stored in room temperature water rather than in ice. There was no sanitizer test kit available and no sanitizer solution prepared. The ice machine had visible debris inside the top.

Mobil Gas #62512

701 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater

Sept. 23: 0 red; 2 blue.

Comments: The inspector found no hand-washing sign in the men’s restroom.

Inferno’s Brick Oven Pizza

111 Tumwater Blvd. SE, Tumwater.

Sept. 23: 5 red; 5 blue.

Comments: The meatballs were at 131 degrees rather than 135 degrees or higher. The ware washing station had chlorine levels around 10 parts per million.

West Side Food Mart

1802 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia

Sept. 24: 0 red; 2 blue.

Comments: The restroom did not have a hand-washing sign.

O’Malley’s at Westside Lanes

2200 Garfield Ave. NW, Olympia

Sept. 27: 5 red; 7 blue.

Comment: Some workers had expired food worker cards. Temperatures in the ware washing unit only reached 133-134 degrees in back-to-back cycles rather than 165 degrees. A restroom did not have a hand washing sign.

No violations: