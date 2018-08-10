Top 10 U.S. cities for flipping houses. Idaho has 2 in top 3

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has listed this massive Florida estate for $28 million. O'Neal, 46, played for six teams during his historic career, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
Ryan Shearon pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday, to charges related to a police chase Aug. 8, 2018 in Pierce County. Shearon allegedly pointed a gun at various sheriff’s deputies and Tacoma officers. A toy gun was found in his car.
Paul Glassman of Lakewood rewrote his matrimonial vows the day of his wedding with the line, “Almonds don’t lactate” and the result has made him a viral sensation - with the help of “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.
Lead TSA officer Darrell Wade reacted quickly when a bag started smoking at the security checkpoint at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. The item causing the smoke turned out to be an e-cigarette.