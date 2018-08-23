Home values kept rising in Washington, Idaho in second quarter 2018

Economist Will Doerner with the Federal Housing Finance Agency discusses highlights from the house price index report for the second quarter 2018.
By
The case for and against 'missing middle'

Latest News

The case for and against 'missing middle'

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.