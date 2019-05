Real Estate Check out dazzling estate owned by Mel Gibson and up for sale at $14.495 million May 28, 2019 09:51 PM

A rustic-elegant style estate owned by Mel Gibson is for sale in Malibu, CA, priced at $14.495 million. Listing agents are Sandro Dazzan of The Agency, Beverly Hills and Branden Williams with Hilton & Hyland, Beverly Hills.