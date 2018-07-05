Want to vote Aug. 7? You need to act by Monday if you aren't registered or have moved

If you want to vote in the Aug. 7 primary and you aren't already registered in your current location, better get moving.
Monday (July 9) is the last day to register online or by mail, and is also the last day to update residential and mailing addresses.
If you miss that deadline, July 30 is the last day to register if you are not currently registered in the state -- and you must do it in person at the Thurston County Auditor’s Office, located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118.
You can either call 360-786-5408, visit MyVote.wa.gov or email elections@co.thurston.wa.us for more information.
