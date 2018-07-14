Olympia man to compete on new game show 'America Says'

On Monday,Olympia native Eric Prochnau is set to appear as a contestant on a new game show, “America Says.” The show, hosted by actor John Michael Higgins, is a fill-in-the-blank timed event.
In the game, there are two teams of five pitted against one another, with each trying to guess America’s responses to survey questions. After three rounds, the team with the most money banked will get the opportunity to participate in a bonus round with the chance to win as much as $15,000.
Initially, Prochnau told The Olympian he and a friend had tried out for another game show that didn’t end up airing on TV. But a few months later, he got a call from producers of “America Says” saying that they liked his earlier appearance on the unaired show. and they wondered if he would be interested in trying out for “America Says.”
He happily obliged.
“The game was a lot of fun,” Prochanu said. “It was really challenging too, actually. You’re trying to guess things that you think other people would think of that begin with a certain letter. And that’s much more challenging than the sort of trivia-style game we had originally tried for.”
Prochnau, 31, was born and raised in Olympia, and now lives in Los Angeles. He is a former TV producer and current actor, as well as an internet entrepreneur.
The show is on the GSN network and will air at 2 p.m. Pacific time Monday.
