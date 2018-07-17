Sister City group seeking Olympia residents willing to host Japanese students

Beginning next week, local residents will host high school exchange students from Kato, Japan, the Olympia-Kato Sister City Association announced.
From July 25 to Augt. 2, 12 students will be staying in the area, and visiting sites in Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia.
In alternating years, the two cities send high school students to one another. Last summer, 10 high school students from Thurston County visited Kato.
According to its website, the OKSCA was incorporated as a non-profit in 1981. Its mission is to promote friendship and cultural exchanges between the citizens of the Olympia/Thurston County area and the city of Kato.
Anyone interested in hosting one or two of the student should send an email to Myrna Lance at myrnalance@aol.com.
