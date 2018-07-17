Young man who walked 20 miles to 1st day of work receives company CEO’s personal car

A college student from Birmingham, Alabama, whose car broke down the night before he was supposed to start a new job with a moving company was personally given a car by the company’s CEO.
By
Crew responds to Rochester brush fire

Latest News

Crew responds to Rochester brush fire

Brush fires that sparked Tuesday at opposite ends of Thurston County are keeping area fire crews busy this afternoon in Rochester and Yelm. Here, West Thurston Fire responds to a brush fire in Rochester.

Take flight at Lakefair carnival

Local

Take flight at Lakefair carnival

Join Olympian intern reporters Danielle Derrickson and Logan Stanley as they take to the skies on a pair of "flying" rides at the Funtastic Carnival at Lakefair.