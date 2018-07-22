These Lacey streets will get a face lift. Are they near you?

Work is under way on Lacey’s 2018 street overlay project, which will reconstruct and apply asphalt to several city streets.
The work is primarily funded by the voter-approved Transportation Benefit District, which increased the local sales tax to 8.9 percent from 8.7 percent. It is expected to raise between $1.6 million and $1.8 million annually for 10 years.
The current overlay project is expected to last about three months, according to Granite Construction of Olympia, the winning bidder at $2.02 million, according to city information.
Sections of the following streets will be improved: Golf Club Road, 14th Avenue Southeast, 17th Avenue Southeast, 18th Avenue Southeast, 19th Avenue Southeast, 21st Avenue Southeast, Brunswick Street, Magnolia Street, 33rd Court Southeast, Stikes Loop, Stikes Court and Stikes Drive.
A map of the overlay project can be found on the city of Lacey website.
