Suspect pulls out knife in road rage incident

A man in his 30s was threatened with a knife by another motorist, according to Centralia police.
No one was injured in the road rage incident, Sgt. Dave Clary said Sunday.
Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, the man in his 30s was westbound in the 800 block of Harrison Avenue in Centralia when he noticed that the vehicle behind him was tailgating.
The two people in the car, described as a white Pontiac, also were gesturing and shouting at him.
The man finally decided to pull over. After he did, the man behind the wheel of the Pontiac emerged holding a knife. The man in his 30s locked himself in his vehicle, while the man armed with the knife, and his female passenger, drove off before police arrived.
Clary said police did not get a good description of the suspect, but they think the vehicle had Michigan plates.
