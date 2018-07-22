Hey, Lacey, are you ready for a new tax?

Lacey City Council will consider Thursday whether to put the creation of a metropolitan park district before voters this November.
If approved by the council — and later approved by voters — the district, via a property tax, is estimated to raise $2.7 million a year, according to the city.
How do they propose to raise that money? By levying a tax of 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, or about $11.75 per month for a house valued at $300,000, according to the city.
The goal of the district funding, according to the city, is to maintain its parks, create new parks and recreation amenities and enhance Lacey’s position as a sports community and sports destination.
Some proposed spending:
▪ $4 million to $6 million for eight athletic fields (four baseball, four soccer) with annual maintenance costs of $200,000.
▪ $6.5 million for an outdoor sports stadium with annual maintenance costs of $1 million.
▪ $8 million for museum and civic center with annual maintenance costs of $600,000.
▪ $16 million for a 40,000-square-foot indoor sports facility with $750,000 in annual maintenance costs.
The city council discussed the district at a retreat in February, a work session in June and a second work session in July, according to city information. The council also directed staff to hire a firm to produce a feasibility study on the indoor sports facility, which is expected to be done in September.
The city also hired Elway Research to survey Lacey residents about the district. Elway surveyed 444 residents by phone and online.
One of the results of that survey shows that respondents leaned toward the creation of a metropolitan park district, but were not in agreement. Forty-one percent were in support of the district, while 30 percent were opposed and 29 percent had no opinion.
The agenda for Thursday’s meeting, as well as the Elway survey and the city’s comprehensive plan for its parks and recreation, can be found on the city’s website.
Lacey City Council meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 420 College St. SE.
