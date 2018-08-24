Need a license or to register to vote? Licensing shutdown makes that impossible next week

Starting on Aug. 31, the Department of Licensing will be out of operation for about a week to allow it to replace its old database. And that means a number of services will be unavailable.
In-person vehicle and vessel licensing will be unavailable until Sept. 4. The Auditor’s Office in Thurston County and local subagents also will not be able to handle online services starting at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until Sept. 4.
“Customers who need to conduct vehicle and vessel licensing transactions should try to do so before the outage,” said Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall in a news release. “Residents have convenient options for conducting vehicle and vessel licensing transactions, including online services and Thurston County’s eight local licensing subagents.”
Beginning Thursday, online voter registration services also will be unavailable across the state. Online registration will resume Sept. 4.
During the service interruption, registered voters can still use the MyVote.wa.gov look-up tool to confirm their voter registration status.
“Labor Day Weekend is a popular time for voter registration drives because of its proximity to the November General Election,” Hall said. “Individuals or groups conducting voter registration drives can use hard copies of voter registration forms readily available online or at our office to ensure eligible citizens who want to register are able to do so.”
Individuals and groups can access and print voter registration forms online at the Secretary of State’s website in English and 20 other languages. Residents also can contact the Auditor’s Elections team at 360-786-5408 to arrange pick up of bulk voter registration forms.
The upgrade of the DOL database will replace the existing drivers license system and integrate it with the vehicle and vessel licensing system, according to the news release.
