The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing Saturday night.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing Saturday night. Thurston County Sheriff's Office Courtesy
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing Saturday night. Thurston County Sheriff's Office Courtesy

Latest News

Have you seen this woman? She went missing Saturday night.

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

August 26, 2018 09:54 AM

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing Saturday night.

Chawee Rosen, 64, was last seen in the Littlerock area about 7:30 p.m., driving a 2005 Honda Odyssey with the Washington state license plate AWU-0460.

Rosen called her family at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and said she was lost. Her phone is now thought to be turned off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rosen is described as 4-foot-8, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Rosen is asked to call 911.

  Comments  