Have you seen this woman? She went missing Saturday night.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who went missing Saturday night.
Chawee Rosen, 64, was last seen in the Littlerock area about 7:30 p.m., driving a 2005 Honda Odyssey with the Washington state license plate AWU-0460.
Rosen called her family at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and said she was lost. Her phone is now thought to be turned off, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rosen is described as 4-foot-8, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Rosen is asked to call 911.
