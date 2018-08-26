This vehicle hit speeds of more than 100 mph on Martin Way East

A motorist was pursued by a deputy early Sunday, largely through Lacey, after that vehicle was clocked traveling 110 miles per hour near the intersection of Martin Way East and Kingham Street Southeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle was last seen in the area of Balustrade Boulevard and Rainier Road Southeast. It is described as a black, 2014/2015 Chevy Camaro coupe with a modified exhaust system.
The pursuit began about 3:45 a.m. Sunday and exceeded speeds of more than 100 mph on Martin Way East to College Street Southeast, and then from College Street to the Lacey city limits on Rainier Road.
However, the vehicle was going so fast that the deputy finally ended the pursuit because of safety concerns.
Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-786-5500.
