In support of immigrant rights, Olympia synagogue will become sanctuary congregation

Temple Beth Hatfiloh in Olympia will become a sanctuary congregation and has planned a public ceremony to commemorate its decision.
“In support of immigrant rights, the congregation pledges to participate in actions up to and including physical sanctuary,” the synagogue announced Monday.
The ceremony is set for 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, outside Temple Beth Hatfiloh at 201 Eighth Avenue SE.
Rabbi Seth Goldstein will speak at the ceremony, as well as other congregation members and representatives of local immigrant support organizations. Local faith leaders and government officials also have been invited to attend.
Temple Beth Hatfiloh, according to a news release, has developed its own plan to guide how and when one may be invited into physical sanctuary, and made its down decision after months of planning and a process that engaged the entire congregation.
The synagogue, along with other faith organizations, is also part of the previously formed Greater South Sound Faith Network for Immigrant and Refugee Support.
