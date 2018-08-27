A shooting incident that took place over the weekend in Aberdeen is most likely connected to illegal drug activity, according to police. No one was injured during the shooting.
A shooting incident that took place over the weekend in Aberdeen is most likely connected to illegal drug activity, according to police. No one was injured during the shooting.

Shooting incident in Aberdeen likely over illegal drug activity, police say

By Logan Stanley

lstanley@theolympian.com

August 27, 2018

A shooting incident occurred Sunday evening in Grays Harbor County, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department. No one was reported injured.

About 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Second Street and D Street. According to the release, witnesses said that masked suspects fled the residence and were last seen getting in a vehicle.

Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots during the incident.

On the scene, officers found cash, drug packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia scattered across the yard and onto D Street.

The investigation discovered that multiple shots were fired; shell casings and a bullet were found in a neighbor’s residence.

Two of the witnesses reported that a woman pointed a firearm at them before leaving. According to the release, police have identified the woman as a suspect and are looking for her.

The police believe the crime is not a random act and is most likely connected to illegal drug activity.

Anyone with additional information should call the Aberdeen Police Investigations Section at 360-533-3180.

Logan Stanley: 360-754-5433

