Shooting incident in Aberdeen likely over illegal drug activity, police say

A shooting incident occurred Sunday evening in Grays Harbor County, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department. No one was reported injured.
About 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Second Street and D Street. According to the release, witnesses said that masked suspects fled the residence and were last seen getting in a vehicle.
Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots during the incident.
On the scene, officers found cash, drug packaging materials and other drug paraphernalia scattered across the yard and onto D Street.
The investigation discovered that multiple shots were fired; shell casings and a bullet were found in a neighbor’s residence.
Two of the witnesses reported that a woman pointed a firearm at them before leaving. According to the release, police have identified the woman as a suspect and are looking for her.
The police believe the crime is not a random act and is most likely connected to illegal drug activity.
Anyone with additional information should call the Aberdeen Police Investigations Section at 360-533-3180.
Comments