Multiple-vehicle injury crash blocks road in Mason County

An injury crash blocked a highway in Mason County about 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the 1500 block of Old Belfair Highway, which parallels state Route 3 north of Belfair, was closed in both directions.
The crash involved “multiple vehicles with injuries,” according to the sheriff’s office.
“This area will be closed for an extended period of time, so please find alternate routes,” the post reads.
